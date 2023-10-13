*All images are subject to copyright. No usage by any party without prior written permission on email. Email [email protected] for details.

There is a lot of glitter and bling at fashion week this time. Or has it been so forever? Pardon me, but I’m in the thick of fashion week after at least four years and while a lot of it feels familiar, a lot of it is brand new. Geisha Designs was a lot of bling and iridescence, and the latter is what I found relatable – because of the holographic brooches that I recently produced. I was congratulating myself that I had produced something “on trend” for once.

Enjoy the images! Aalia Furniturewalla, more popularly known as Alaya F, was the showstopper for Paras and Shalini’s Geisha Designs.

To follow this series of photographs from Lakme Fashion Week with FDCI October 2023 on this blog, you can track this tag : #LFWxFDCI

