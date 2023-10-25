*All images are subject to copyright. No usage by any party without prior written permission on email. Email [email protected] for details.
Shivan and Narresh’s SS24 Runway Presentation in collaboration with Birkenstock India ( I completely LOST it with the bottle green suede and shiny blue slippers by Birkenstock! ). The show gave me very early-Hermès feels too, in a good way.
