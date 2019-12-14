Lichen, Ranikhet #VacationObjects #NAINAxRANIKHET

Above : it looks like a planet. Like you’re about to land on a alien planet. The terrain is rugged, but it looks hospitable. Soft even. It’s actually lichen on a rock on a mountainside. Spotted on the side of the road during a rest-stop, on our way to Ranikhet.

Below : it glows green, like Kryptonite. Like the tree bled and then the green blood lumped up and froze into carpet-textured sap. Or is it a carpet protruding from the tree trunk? More aliens?

This post was published previously a few days ago. But due to unforeseen and unavoidable circumstances, I had to restore the blog to a previous date and lost two blog posts in the process. I don’t recall what I’d written earlier but I’m sure this version is better. More thoughtful.

ABOUT THIS PERSONAL PHOTO PROJECT

I shot multiple frames to construct this square, large-format plate. The final image file for each set is easily larger than 4 GB in size.

My parents and I have been going on an annual vacation to Ranikhet for about a decade now. I always carry my DSLR but wasn’t feeling too inspired this time around. Of course, that triggered an idea and I decided to focus on a few subjects that personify and / or represent Ranikhet for me and the family.

I ended up calling this series “Vacation Objects” and turned it into a personal project.

All images are shot in the same format and I’m writing brief descriptions to explain why the subject is significant.

Above : this is a one-frame photograph. Photographed on the Google Pixel 3 XL smartphone.

Earlier, I used to have to decide which lenses to carry with me. Now, I have to decide whether I should photograph something on my DSLR or on my phone. Results vary. Sometimes it’s the smartphone that delivers exactly what I had in mind and sometimes it’s the DSLR because I can extract so much detail from it.