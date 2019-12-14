Desert Garden, Desktop Wallpaper, Happy New Year 2020

2019 has been a weird year. Like all years. Nothing new.

Having skipped doing wallpapers for years, I recently posted a video story on my Instagram with a screen-grab of my desktop while I was working on this image. A few folks replied to that story saying they would also like to use this image as their desktop wallpaper. So, here we are.

This was photographed in the Desert Garden at The Huntington Library and Botanical Gardens in Los Angeles. It was impossible to show you what I saw but this one image probably encompasses it all in one way.

I was in Los Angeles courtesy Adobe and their annual creativity conference called Adobe Max. Without Adobe, this image would not have been possible in 2019. The colours are beautiful – yes, I love saturated images and high contrast. This was photographed late evening, just after direct sunlight had disappeared from this patch.

You can download the 2500 pixel wide image at this link. ( Personal use only, for your personal desktop / laptop. You can also turn this image 90 degrees to the left and use it on your mobile phone as a wallpaper. That is the orientation I would prefer if I used it on my hand held device. )

I hope this photograph will bring you some joy whenever you boot up your desktop or laptop. For me, it’s like a window into the Desert Garden wherever I carry my laptop. Happy New Year 2020! I do hope it isn’t as weird as this one.

I am working on some more images from the Los Angeles trip, that I will release as desktop wallpapers.

If you are interested in acquiring a print of this image, please reach out to me via email on n@naina.co