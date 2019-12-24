Windmill Design Festival 2020, Call For Proposals

Windmill Design Festival 2020 will be held on the 8th and 9th of February, 2020.

The festival aims to create a platform for young product designers to interact with a design sensitive audience. It is also an opportunity to create future collaborations among the participants. The event is hosted at the Windmill Furniture Studio/ Office of Pradeep Sachdeva Design Associates and features 10-12 participants every year. We also have a café for visitors and host activities for children.

This is going to be the 7th edition of Windmill Design Festival.

I am sharing this Call For Proposals as a friend of the brand and might participate in the festival myself, with my art label KhaosPhilos. Windmill Furniture would like to invite you to send them your portfolio/ images product range for this edition of the festival and showcase your products.

The Windmill Furniture Studio is located in Aya Nagar an Urban Village on the Mehrauli-Gurgaon Road near the Arjangarh Metro Station. The location allows the festival to reach a wide audience across Delhi and Gurgaon.

Google map location of the festival.

The participation fee is Rs.10,000/- per participant + GST for 2 days.

If you need further information or any clarifications please drop them an e-mail at windmill@ayanagar.com

You can get a glimpse of the earlier editions of the festival on the Windmill YouTube channel.

Images are from previous editions of the festival. Images provided by Windmill Furniture. All Rights Reserved.

Applications close 10th January.

Windmill Furniture on Instagram.