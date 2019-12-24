Windmill Design Festival 2020, Call For Proposals

Windmill Design Festival 2020 will be held on the 8th and 9th of February, 2020.
The festival aims to create a platform for young product designers to interact with a design sensitive audience. It is also an opportunity to create future collaborations among the participants. The event is hosted at the Windmill Furniture Studio/ Office of Pradeep Sachdeva Design Associates and features 10-12 participants every year. We also have a café for visitors and host activities for children.
This is going to be the 7th edition of Windmill Design Festival.
I am sharing this Call For Proposals as a friend of the brand and might participate in the festival myself, with my art label KhaosPhilos. Windmill Furniture would like to invite you to send them your portfolio/ images product range for this edition of the festival and showcase your products.
The Windmill Furniture Studio is located in Aya Nagar an Urban Village on the Mehrauli-Gurgaon Road near the Arjangarh Metro Station. The location allows the festival to reach a wide audience across Delhi and Gurgaon.
Google map location of the festival.
The participation fee is Rs.10,000/- per participant + GST for 2 days.
If you need further information or any clarifications please drop them an e-mail at windmill@ayanagar.com
You can get a glimpse of the earlier editions of the festival on the Windmill YouTube channel.
Windmill’s Facebook page also has more photographs of the space where the festival takes place.