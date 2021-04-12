Delhi Contemporary Art Week, 2021, #EyesForIndianArt

After DCAW 2019, which I was thrilled to be able to visit, this was my second time at the Delhi Contemporary Art Week and the Art Week’s fourth edition. There are a few reasons why I’m always interested in going for this showcase : I am an artist myself, I love being surrounded by art, I enjoy the feeling of rejuvenation whenever I see the work of fellow-artists, seeing art in-person is a whole different experience than seeing it online, this is one of Delhi’s leading art events AND it’s a good place to meet with fellow artist and galleries and other art enthusiasts.
First off the bat, if you can, go see this exhibit in-person. Even if there was a way for me to photograph each work of art and create a photo-story of the same on my blog, you would not get even a 10% feel of actually staring at a painting or sculpture up-close. The details are what make the art.
The DCAW is taking all kinds of precautions with respect to Covid. Wear a face mask. Regularly sanitize your hands. And you should be good to do. Since art is, unfortunately, not yet an interest point for the masses, the DCAW is not crowded. They also have live music most evenings and a happening outdoor bar and eating space.
The DCAW 2021 wraps up on the 15th of April.
Now, onto some of my my favourite artworks and paintings at the Delhi Contemporary Art Week 2021.
The exhibition is on the ground floor and the first floor of Bikaner House, New Delhi.
I have tried my best to annotate each artwork with their respective artists but if I have made a boo-boo, please do not hesitate to reach out to me. I have missed a couple of artworks unfortunately.
The art I have shared above is not even a third of what is on display at Bikaner House till the 15th of April and if you have any inclination at all towards art, I recommend that you do not miss the Delhi Contemporary Art Week’s Fourth Edition.
FOLLOWING ARE LINKS TO THE INDIVIDUAL ART GALLERY WEBSITES
Delhi Contemporary Art Week 2021 — Vadehra Art Gallery
Shrine Empire Gallery » Delhi Contemporary Art Week – 2021
Contemporary art, Indian art, Art gallery – Latitude 28
blueprint12.com/exhibitions/2021/delhi-contemporary-art-week-2021
Exhibit320 – Art Gallery, Contemporary Art Space, Art Gallery in India
The participating galleries are also present on Instagram, actively. Namely,
Vadehra Art Gallery | Nature Morte Delhi | Shrine Empire | Latitude 28 | Gallery Espace | Exhibit 320 | Blueprint 12
Repeatedly Relentlessly Resourceful, 2021, 64 Inches in Diameter, Hand-Painted Acrylics on Stretched Canvas₹1,920,000.00
Coral Ray Dancer, 2021, 30 Inches on Canvas₹422,000.00
Arise, 2020, 12 Inches on Canvas₹67,000.00
Follicular Delight, 2020, 8 Inches on Canvas₹30,000.00
Teal Culture, 2020, 8 Inches on Canvas₹30,000.00
Seize The Seas, 2020, 8 Inches on Canvas₹30,000.00
Candy Weed, 2020, 12 Inches on Canvas₹67,000.00
Celery And Chillies, 2020, 12 Inches on Canvas₹67,000.00
Oooh Shiny, 2020, 24 Inches on Canvas₹270,000.00
For previously published photo stories and features around global and Indian art, see EyesForArt – Naina.co.