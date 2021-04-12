Delhi Contemporary Art Week, 2021, #EyesForIndianArt

After DCAW 2019, which I was thrilled to be able to visit, this was my second time at the Delhi Contemporary Art Week and the Art Week’s fourth edition. There are a few reasons why I’m always interested in going for this showcase : I am an artist myself, I love being surrounded by art, I enjoy the feeling of rejuvenation whenever I see the work of fellow-artists, seeing art in-person is a whole different experience than seeing it online, this is one of Delhi’s leading art events AND it’s a good place to meet with fellow artist and galleries and other art enthusiasts.

First off the bat, if you can, go see this exhibit in-person. Even if there was a way for me to photograph each work of art and create a photo-story of the same on my blog, you would not get even a 10% feel of actually staring at a painting or sculpture up-close. The details are what make the art.

The DCAW is taking all kinds of precautions with respect to Covid. Wear a face mask. Regularly sanitize your hands. And you should be good to do. Since art is, unfortunately, not yet an interest point for the masses, the DCAW is not crowded. They also have live music most evenings and a happening outdoor bar and eating space.

The DCAW 2021 wraps up on the 15th of April.

Now, onto some of my my favourite artworks and paintings at the Delhi Contemporary Art Week 2021.



Above and Below : Kumaresan Selvaraj’s practice of layered paper-sheets as a study of nature. His work was also present at the 2019 edition of Delhi Contemporary Art Week and is one of my favourite artists to seek out.



People looking at Basist Kumar’s Womb of time, 8′ x5′ Oil on canvas

On the right at back : Tayeba Begum Lipi’s Solidarity and Fastened / Unfastened, 2021, Stainless steel razor blades. On the left, at front : Sumakshi Singh’s artwork

The exhibition is on the ground floor and the first floor of Bikaner House, New Delhi.

Mona Rai’s Krishna Krishan (Diptych), 𝟸𝟶𝟷𝟹⁣, Mixed media on canvas; 74 x 72 in; 188 x 182.9 cm⁣

Kamrooz Aram’s Arabesque Composition (Haiku) 2019

Above and Below : Sangita Maity’s Views from a Certain Distance IV, Serigraphy and photo transfer on iron sheet, 10.5 x 7 inches each, set of 25, 2020, Ed 1 of 3





Soft Land by Pranati Panda

Shrimanti Saha’s The Apparition | Mixed media on paper | 27″ x 20″ | 2021

Prelude by Sujith S. N. and SOMEWHERE, ELSEWHERE, HERE by TREIBOR MAWLONG

Golden Deer (Maricha) | Acrylic, water colour, ink, collage from the Displacement Series by Shailesh B.R.



Above and below : Demos (Crimson), 2017 and Demos (Azure), 2018. Both multiple fused corian surfaces, 99,8×99.8 cms



Raqs Media Collective : The Sovereign Takes a Walk: Season X Gold and silver screen print on velvet. 2021

Samanta Batra Mehta, Heart/land 1, Print on archival paper, 42,56 inches, Edition of 5, 2021



Above and below : MYASMATICA | ANANDAJIT RAY, Pseudo Pathogen Series, Watercolours and gouache on paper



Karan Shrestha, Untitled, Ink on Archival Cotton Rag Paper, 16.5 x 22 inches, 2021

Gurjeet Singh, Untitled, Fabric, Polyfill, Embroidery Material, GI Wire, Readymade Object, 24x21x10 inches, 2021



Khadim Ali, The Other God and Goddesses, Machine and hand embroidery and dye ink on fabric, 359 x 136cm, 2020









From The Interference Series by Visakh Menon. Acrylic and paint markers on Fabriano 140lb watercolour paper 61 cm x 45.7 cm 2020







Jyoti Bhatt, Self portrait 1971, 19.75 x 13 inches Etching, Edition of 25,





Sanket Viramgami, Untitled, Acrylic on canvas, 42 inches in diameter, 2020

Wardha Shabbir, As It Surrounds 1 and 2, Gouache on Acid-Free Paper ,21×21 inches, 2021

Waseem Ahmed, Untitled, Dry Pigment Colour, Gold Leaf on Handmade Archival Wasli Paper, 14.1 x 10.4 In., 2021

Anupama Alias, Untitled, Mixed media on paper, 60 x 92 inches, 2020

Ketaki Sarpotdar, Aluva Varch E Pani, Gouache on paper, 17×20 inches, 2021

Yogesh Ramkrishna, Some People Are Not Fit To Rule Themselves, Wash and Gouache on paper, 30×43.5 inches, 2020

Above Karachi to Lucknow, Graphite and wash on Paper, 81 x 161 cm, 2018 and below : SABA QIZILBASH, GTIII Wagha to Kolkatta, Graphite and resin on paper mounted on board, 30 x 120 cm, 2020



Ghulam Mohammad, Zarbضرب, Pen and Iranian Ink and Paper collage on wasli, 57 x 42 cm with frame 32 x 24 cm without frame, 2020

Ghulam Mohammad, Talatum, Pen and ink on archival paper and Paper collage on wasli, 68 x 55 cm with frame, 2020

Muzzumil Ruheel, Ticking moment ,Ink and acrylics on wasli paper, (Set of 8) 26 x 33 cm each, 2019

Anila Quayyum Agha, Itinerant Shadows White (Arches), White laser-cut lacquered steel & light bulbs, 24” x 24” x 24”, 2019

On the left : The separation of darkness and light, Mixed media on archival paper, 48 x 33 cm, 2020 by Salima Hashmi and In the middle : MUNIX Blu, carbon imprint on paper, 29 cm × 20.5 cm, 1/3 + 2 A, 2020 and on the right : Kores SAPPHIRE, carbon imprint on paper, 29 cm × 20.5 cm, 1/3 + 2 A, 2020, both by Nihaal Faizal

Above and below : Manjunath Kamath, Untitled 9- MK, Gouache & acrylic on paper, 8.5 x 11.5 (each) inches, 2021



On the left : Divya Singh, Four / Notes for Tomorrow, Oil on canvas, 72 x 48 inches, and On the Right : Divya Singh, Tell Mother, I’m Home, Oil on Canvas, 48 x 72 inches, 2021

Omer Wasim, Component No. 14 (from As the Light Turns), Worn shirts stitched on canvas, charcoal on canvas, knitting thread and matchsticks, print and metal, Dimensions Variable, 2019

Thukral and Tagra

Rahul Kumar, from the Body-city:Remains series, stoneware clay, ceramic stain, welded iron rods

Manisha Gera Baswani, Tat Tvam Asi, Pin incisions and gouache on paper, 24 x 18 (each) inches, 2020

I have tried my best to annotate each artwork with their respective artists but if I have made a boo-boo, please do not hesitate to reach out to me. I have missed a couple of artworks unfortunately.

The art I have shared above is not even a third of what is on display at Bikaner House till the 15th of April and if you have any inclination at all towards art, I recommend that you do not miss the Delhi Contemporary Art Week’s Fourth Edition.

