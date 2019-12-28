Snow View, Ranikhet #VacationObjects #NAINAxRANIKHET

This view is rare. Mainly because it depends on when we’re traveling to Ranikhet. And what time of day it is. It can be too cloudy and then there’s no view and you wouldn’t even know that there are beautiful snow-capped peaks in your field of vision!

This trip, we saw this only once. It was an early morning walk, which I usually refuse to wake up for – it’s a vacation! Hello! But sometimes I’m happy to go for a walk with Mom and Dad – really depends on how I’m feeling. Super moody.

And then sometimes, I’m rewarded with views like these, so I also have to carry my DSLR the next time around AND go for the next walk because you never know! One of the aspects of the Ranikhet vacation, always.

This image is a little different from the others in this personal projects. It is a panorama from a multiple set of frames but I was not going for enhanced depth of field, just a panorama. A view of the mountains from the middle of a bunch of pine and deodar trees.

ABOUT THIS PERSONAL PHOTO PROJECT

I shot multiple frames to construct this square, large-format plate. The final image file for each set is easily larger than 4 GB in size.

My parents and I have been going on an annual vacation to Ranikhet for about a decade now. I always carry my DSLR but wasn’t feeling too inspired this time around. Of course, that triggered an idea and I decided to focus on a few subjects that personify and / or represent Ranikhet for me and the family.

I ended up calling this series “Vacation Objects” and turned it into a personal project.

All images are shot in the same format and I’m writing brief descriptions to explain why the subject is significant.

This is the seventh image from this personal project series that I’m writing about. To see all, as they are published, #NAINAxRANIKHET #VacationObjects can be visited.

For all Ranikhet photo features on this blog, #NAINAxRANIKHET link can be visited.