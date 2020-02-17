RSS The Naina Redhu Experience Podcast
Blenders Pride Fashion Tour, 2020 : Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, Delhi #NAINAxBPFT #MyBlendMyPride

2020 marks the 15th edition of the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour. The Delhi Edition showcased Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla with show-stoppers Sara Ali Khan and Ankur Rathee. The beautiful set was constructed at the GMR Aerocity Grounds. It photographed SO well!

Hope you enjoy the photographs. I certainly love how they turned out. There are many aspects that help create nice image. Things like set design, lighting, garments of course, styling, the models and how they walk and pose, the energy of the room and finding a good spot to photograph from. Once the images are in-camera, then it’s a matter of spending time figuring out which ones work the best for this particular show and client and then how to unify them together with an edit. Colors / split tones / contrast / saturation / curves, etc.

Blenders Pride Fashion Tour : Website | Instagram | Facebook

Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla : Website | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

I’m tagging all my updates with #NAINAxBPFT and for more, you can also follow the #MyStyleMyPride hashtag on Instagram.

The previous city was Hyderabad, with fashion designer Manish Malhotra. The next leg of Blenders Pride Fashion Tour is in Bombay. Coming soon on the blog!

( For more client photography projects – if you’re willing to scroll and scroll and scroll through 16 years of work, see the Client Photography Showcase – and remember, when you hire me as a photographer, I showcase the gig as part of my portfolio, on my blog and on all of my social media channels 😉 )

