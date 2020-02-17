Blenders Pride Fashion Tour, 2020 : Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, Delhi #NAINAxBPFT #MyBlendMyPride

2020 marks the 15th edition of the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour. The Delhi Edition showcased Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla with show-stoppers Sara Ali Khan and Ankur Rathee. The beautiful set was constructed at the GMR Aerocity Grounds. It photographed SO well!

Hope you enjoy the photographs. I certainly love how they turned out. There are many aspects that help create nice image. Things like set design, lighting, garments of course, styling, the models and how they walk and pose, the energy of the room and finding a good spot to photograph from. Once the images are in-camera, then it’s a matter of spending time figuring out which ones work the best for this particular show and client and then how to unify them together with an edit. Colors / split tones / contrast / saturation / curves, etc.





































The previous city was Hyderabad, with fashion designer Manish Malhotra. The next leg of Blenders Pride Fashion Tour is in Bombay. Coming soon on the blog!

