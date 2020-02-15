Prickly Pear, Los Angeles : Desktop Wallpaper Release

There were SO many succulents at The Huntington Library and Botanical Gardens. I was stopping every two steps and I HAD to photograph everything.

As you know, I love high saturation and high contrast images – this would naturally be something I would use on my desktop and even on my phone. It is almost a graphic image with the clean lines and separate colors across the spectrum. Bright sunlight helped with the dark shadows.

You could say that this image is not of any particular thing per se. The cactus is not really the subject. The light and color pattern are the subject. Sometimes, I will photograph something and the skeptical part of my brain will say, “What exactly is that a photograph of anyway huh?” It is only when I’m back at my desk, editing, when I fully realize why I was attracted to a particular frame or composition.

WHY I WAS IN LOS ANGELES

I was in Los Angeles courtesy Adobe and their annual creativity conference called Adobe Max. Without Adobe, this image would not have been possible in 2019.

You can download the 2500 pixel wide image at this link. ( Personal use only, for your personal desktop / laptop. You can also turn this image 90 degrees to the right and use it on your mobile phone as a wallpaper. That is the orientation I would prefer if I used it on my hand held device. )

I am working on some more images from the Los Angeles trip, that I will continue to release as desktop wallpapers throughout 2020. I continue to add all images to the newest blog posts announcing the release. For example, in this one, you’ll see all three wallpapers from this series. You can click on any of the images to get the high-resolution version for your desktop or mobile phone.

If you are interested in acquiring a print of any of these image, please reach out to me via email on n@naina.co