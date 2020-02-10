Blenders Pride Fashion Tour, 2020 : Manish Malhotra, Hyderabad #NAINAxBPFT #MyIdentityMyPride

2020 marks the 15th edition of the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour. The last and only time I photographed a Manish Malhotra runway presentation, was in 2012!

The Manish Malhotra show was held at the Novotel in Hyderabad. The show-stoppers were Kareena Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan. The scale of the Blender’s Pride Fashion Tour is something else. The brand has added a competition for fashion designers and models and now holds a showcase prior to the main event. This showcase includes the winning fashion designer showing their garments, as well as a panel discussion with personalities from the Indian fashion industry.

Designer Sushant Abrol. One of the winners of the Blender’s Pride Fashion Tour #TheShowcase. His label is called CountryMade

















