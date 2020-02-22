BMW at the India Art Fair 2020 #EyesForLuxury #BMWAtIAF

At the recently concluded India Art Fair, BMW India got in touch. BMW is a presenting partner for the India Art Fair. I’ve always glanced into their Collectors’ Lounge at previous Art Fairs but haven’t really engaged with them. BMW’s Art Cars are always a crowd puller.

This was the first time ever, in my career, that I’ve worked with an automobile brand – whether as a photographer or blogger or in any other capacity. That it was BMW is insanely awesome. I got to spend a few hours at their Collectors’ Lounge drooling over the BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe. I also did the same – drooling over this year’s Art Car. The one that Andy Warhol painted. And a bunch of miniatures of all their art cars.

The BMW M1 Group 4 Art Car by Andy Warhol.

Andy Warhol painted this vehicle 40 years ago as the 4th BMW Art Car, in 1979. The blurred together colours are meant to represent how something looks at high speeds. A blur of motion.

The #BMWArtCar Project was introduced by the French race car driver & auctioneer Hervé Poulain in 1975. There have been 19 Official Art Cars so far.

I photographed this car at the India Art Fair 2020 in the public display setting. Instead of capturing the car in one frame, I put together 10 separate frames to create this collage. My attempt to represent a speeding object, as it moves past my eyes, one blink at a time.

In 1979, this BMW M1 Group 4, was raced at the legendary Le Mans 24-hour classic and came in second in its class.

A few of the miniature art cars were displayed on the wall facing the Andy Warhol Art Car.







What weighs 1,800 kilograms, has four doors and should drive like a two-door sports car?

The BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe.

The headlights, when put together, flipped and on top of each other, digitally of course, form an 8! I discovered, much to my Photoshopped delight. Which is the image that I have used as the header / featured image for this photo story.

The rest of the India Art Fair was OVERWHELMING! So many talented artists and so many interestingly-dressed people. I also photographed a street style photo series for The Voice of Fashion. I got to see one of my favourite artist’s work in person too.

I walked into it quite by accident. I was there photographing street style. My camera focused on a person walking by but my eye was suddenly locked into this work. I was like WAIT THAT’S HENRY HUDSON OMG! So great to be able to see his work in person. It was packed – people were flocking to his work and talking amongst each other “What IS this stuff?! It’s insane!” It was wonderful to see their reactions when someone ( ME ), said “Plasticine!” <3

I’m grateful that I was able to make to the India Art Fair 2020 courtesy my awesome clients. It was a beautiful day. And I was working 3 gigs on the trot. I was EXHAUSTED! And I loved every single minute of it.







This photo story on Naina.co is not part of work in the sense that this was not part of my deliverables. I am, however, documenting the fact that this was the first time EVER I’ve worked with an automobile brand! Wheee!