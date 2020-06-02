“Newsprint: Tangerine Edition”, 2020, 8 Inches Painting, Acrylics on Canvas

The painting is available to buy on my art label shop here.

I set out to paint something with lines that looked like a fireball. After I was finished painting, from a distance it looked like disintegrated newsprint – where the letters peel off of the paper and float around, making no sense anymore. Only, it also looked like the newsprint was on fire. I didn’t want to be so literal with the name though, hence the “tangerine edition” sounded perfect – a bit tongue-in-cheek – newsprint being compared to the peel of a tangerine. To be peeled off and thrown away.

This is painted freehand. I was afraid to try this technique out on a larger canvas hence started with the smallest possible size. It was an exercise in patience but also helpful to paint in this way to get the colors to go exactly where I want and develop the scene exactly how I like.



























This painting was part of my first art exhibition.

It is currently the only painting in my art catalog, with such fine line work. There is also the 2.5 inches FirePrint wearable art brooch, which was inspired by this canvas painting.

“Newsprint: Tangerine Edition” is 8 Inches in Diameter. Approximately 1/2 inch thickness. Acrylic markers on stretched canvas (particle board frame). Ready to hang on your wall. Finished with many layers of glossy varnish (almost looks like lacquer).

Original, hand-painted art. Signed at the back on purchase. Accompanied by a Certificate of Authenticity.

If you have any questions about this painting or would like to commission me for a custom painting, please email me directly on n@naina.co