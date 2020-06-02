“Newsprint: Tangerine Edition”, 2020, 8 Inches Painting, Acrylics on Canvas

RSS The Naina Redhu Experience Podcast
  • The Joe Rogan Experience Podcast Moves to Spotify : What Does That Mean? #Podcasting #SocialMedia #Spotify May 22, 2020
    Read related blog post here on the Naina.co blog.
  • #TNRE 102: Photographing People in Public Spaces in India #TheNainaRedhuExperience May 20, 2020
    Disclaimer: I am not a lawyer. This is not legal advice. I'm only talking about my experiences & how to probably handle it professionally. Speak to a lawyer who has worked with photographers and / or is an Intellectual Property lawyer & knows laws on privacy & copyright.
  • 104 #TNRE : Influencer Marketing For Brands Part 10 : During A Pandemic #TheNainaRedhuExperience May 20, 2020
    This is part of an ongoing series where I talk about getting started on Influencer Marketing from the point of view of Brands. If you are a brand / brand manager & have been wanting to understand how to work with Influencers, I recommend getting started from Part 1 on this playlist on YoutTube
  • #TNRE 103: Isolation Creation Pressure in the time of CoronaVirus #TheNainaRedhuExperience March 26, 2020
    You don't HAVE TO create something new everyday to post on your social media accounts. Your first responsibility is towards yourself and your family : stay safe, stay home!
  • 101 #TNRE : About My Art & Photography Practice #TheNainaRedhuExperience February 20, 2020
    Extracted from an Instagram Live Session.
  • The Gift of Perspective : Have To Do vs. Get To Do #TNRE Episode 100 #TheNainaRedhuExperience December 21, 2019
    Trigger warning : I'm talking about the shift in perspective I was gifted when a friend of mine passed away. Grief, loss & a different way of looking at things. Dedicated to Bargoti.
  • 99 #TNRE : Hashtags in 2019 #TheNainaRedhuExperience December 11, 2019
    For the hashtag episode from 2 yrs ago, listen to episode no. 61. Not much has changed in terms of usage & relevance but there's a frenzy in confusion around hashtags. Are they effective? What's your goal? What are you trying to achieve? Hashtags are a tool to use, not a game that you need to win.
  • 98 #TNRE : Do You Need Engagement on Instagram? #TheNainaRedhuExperience December 4, 2019
    What is engagement anyway? When anyone can buy comments, likes, video views, etc., what is the value of this "engagement"? Why are you even ON Instagram in the first place?
  • 97 #TNRE : Introductions Are In Order : Who Is Naina? November 28, 2019
    About to hit 100 episodes on my podcast, some of you are new & I need to consolidate who I am too! So hi! Listen to me talk about who I am, what I do, how I got here, briefly.
  • 96 #TNRE : At #AdobeMax 2019 & other thoughts about creativity November 6, 2019
    Back at Adobe Max for the second time. Recording & posting from Los Angeles. What's Adobe Max, what I was doing here & what's next!
newsprint, tangerine, edition, newsprint tangerine edition, 8 inches diameter, circular canvas, naina redhu, naina.co, khaosphilos, handpainted, hand-painted, hand painted, indian contemporary art, indian contemporary artist, round canvas, acrylics on canvas, fine art, impressionism, hatching, stippling, line art, geometric abstraction, yellow, orange, lines, black, white, madeinindia, makeinindia, khaos philos, make in india, made in india, handmade in india, handmadeinindia, canvas painting, painting, art indian art, art in india, indian artist

  • Newsprint: Tangerine Edition, 2020, 8 Inches on Canvas

This painting was part of my first art exhibition.

It is currently the only painting in my art catalog, with such fine line work. There is also the 2.5 inches FirePrint wearable art brooch, which was inspired by this canvas painting.

“Newsprint: Tangerine Edition” is 8 Inches in Diameter. Approximately 1/2 inch thickness. Acrylic markers on stretched canvas (particle board frame). Ready to hang on your wall. Finished with many layers of glossy varnish (almost looks like lacquer).

Original, hand-painted art. Signed at the back on purchase. Accompanied by a Certificate of Authenticity.

If you have any questions about this painting or would like to commission me for a custom painting, please email me directly on n@naina.co

Leave a Reply

