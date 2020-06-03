More About #WorkshopsByNaina’s Free Online Brand Building Webinars

Why am I doing this?

It is meant as an introduction or glimpse into my “Build Your Brand Online” Workshop. The on-ground version has done well, thanks to a myriad of participants over the last two years. It is a good time to bring that workshop online and the free webinar would be a good way to introduce interested participants to my style of consulting and advice.

Why am I doing this now?

If you’re not going to start working on building your brand online THESE DAYS, then when?

The whole world and their cousin have gone online teaching everything from baking bread to teaching Mathematics no thanks to the lockdown. I had received feedback even previously that interested participants would like to see the workshop online. I’ve only ever conducted the workshop on-ground in Gurgaon. There are several interested participants from all over the world. So, this is a teaser of the upcoming full-blown workshop.

What am I going to be doing in this one hour?

Confirmed participants will be able to send in upto 10 questions by email. Questions relevant to their brand. That will be a list of 60 questions. I will select the most relevant questions and answer those during the webinar / Zoom meeting. There is no way that I will be able to answer all the questions of course, and that is not the aim anyway. The aim is to introduce participants to the idea of “framework thinking”. Examples of how to find out #GoalKyaHai etc. It is a taster for the on-ground workshops that I’ve been running for the last two years.

Why is it free?

It’s a taster. Taste it to find out if you might like the entire cake. I’m going to announce the 8th edition of my Build Your Brand Online Workshop soon. If you have been thinking about attending but aren’t sure if you should spend the money, this free webinar should give you an idea.

Who is this webinar for?

Anyone who wants to do better with their brand online. If you are a brand, if you have a brand, if you don’t have a brand but have been thinking of one – and you want to know how to get started online, then that’s who my workshop is for and that’s who this webinar is for. As an example, here is a list of occupations of the participants of my previous workshops :

Jewellery Brand Owner Product Designer Beauty Products Startup Entrepreneur Textile Jewellery Brand Owner Wedding Photographers Lifestyle & Fashion Photographer Landscape & Interiors Company Partner Digital Marketing Department Head Artist ( Painter ) Travel Writer Make-Up Artist Catering & Cooking Workshops Company Owner Brand Building Entrepreneur Illustrator & Artist Hair Salon Owner Photography Student Decoupage Artist & Entrepreneur Illustrator & Doodler Content Strategy Department Head Maternity Photographer Hospitality Entrepreneur E-Commerce Marketplace Brand Owner Shawls & Textiles Entrepreneur PR Agency Associate Digital Printing Store/Brand Owner

Where do I register for these webinars?

The link will be made available only to those who subscribe to my newsletter. They always get first dibs. If any spots, out of the available 10, are left over after 24 hours of sharing with the newsletter, I will share the link on all my social media channels and add it to this blog post too.

What if all the spots are gone? Then what do I do?

You can sign up for the newsletter and as soon as I plan the next free webinar, you will be one of the first people to know. I will be planning at least one free webinar every two months. This is what the plan is at this point. If it changes, guess where you will hear about it first – yes, the newsletter.

Where do you announce the workshops?

On the newsletter first and after 24 hours, everywhere else.

What if I want more customized advice and the webinar and workshop both don’t cut it for me?

I provide private one-on-one consultations as well. I have spent hours consulting with entrepreneurs from all over the world. Folks who don’t know where to start. Folks who have started and want to re-calibrate. Folks who are doing well but want to learn if they can get a different perspective and do even better.

Whenever you like. Immediately after registering, after receiving the next newsletter, or never. Entirely up to you. Thank you for subscribing!

What’s with so much focus on the newsletter?

An email newsletter that comes straight to your inbox is the only sure-fire way for you to know what I’m up to. Yes you can follow one of my many social media handles but whether you will see updates from me is neither up to you, nor me. It is up to the algorithm that each social media network deploys for their own benefit. Having an email newsletter is one of the crucial pieces of advice I give even to my workshop participants. I’m just walking the talk.

Please keep in mind that I reserve the right to deny an individual’s participation even after registration without any explanation or reasoning.

If you have any questions, I am available on email : n@naina.co