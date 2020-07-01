Broccoli On Canvas, Still Life #Photography

RSS The Naina Redhu Experience Podcast
  • Naina's Monday Ask Me Anything 29th June 2020 June 30, 2020
    Workshops : workshopsbynaina.com Art Shop : khaosphilos.com Subscribe to the Newsletter : naina.co/newsletter Any photography session in the coming weeks? Yes! Definitely one free webinar for an hour where I plan to talk about the absolute basics for those of us who know a good photo when we see it but don't know how to […]
  • Naina's Monday Ask Me Anything 22nd June 2020 June 30, 2020
    How do you differentiate between positive criticism & unwanted advice? "Criticism" has two definitions : "the expression of disapproval of someone or something on the basis of perceived faults or mistakes" & "the analysis and judgement of the merits and faults of a literary or artistic work". The former is negative & unhelpful. The latter […]
  • Naina's Monday Ask Me Anything 15th June 2020 June 22, 2020
    As a new brand / creator, how do I get visibility? How will people get to know about me? ...... Online + offline approach. 1. Do / make / be good quality. 2. Meet people in-person / interact online. 3. Talk about what you do, consistently. Share. 4. Repeat. Give it time. If you have […]
  • Selling Art On Etsy: Should I Do It? #TheNainaRedhuExperience 107 June 13, 2020
    TLDR : No. Don’t. Some of the reasons that I’ve been able to think of why selling on Etsy is a bad idea for your brand and business : .....ALGORITHMS You, your shop, your brand and your livelihood is at the mercy of Etsy’s Algorithm. If they decide to de-incentivize the category of products under […]
  • 5 Questions on Naina's Monday AMA, 8th June 2020 June 8, 2020
    How to make a shift from Freelancing to Professional when it comes to Photography? A Freelancer is someone who is self-employed and hired to work for different companies on particular assignments. A Freelancer is a Professional. "Free" + "Lance" : a medieval mercenary - a professional hired to do a job. A Professional might be […]
  • The Joe Rogan Experience Podcast Moves to Spotify : What Does That Mean? #Podcasting #SocialMedia #Spotify May 22, 2020
    Read related blog post here on the Naina.co blog. Naina Redhu is a professional photographer. Her career, spanning 16 years, started with an MBA in IT & Systems, to a job as an Innovation Management Consultant, to branding & graphic design work for international clients, to a full-time solo-entrepreneurship as an Experience Collector. Naina has […]
  • #TNRE 102: Photographing People in Public Spaces in India #TheNainaRedhuExperience May 20, 2020
    Disclaimer: I am not a lawyer. This is not legal advice. I'm only talking about my experiences & how to probably handle it professionally. Speak to a lawyer who has worked with photographers and / or is an Intellectual Property lawyer & knows laws on privacy & copyright. Naina Redhu is a professional photographer. Her […]
  • 104 #TNRE : Influencer Marketing For Brands Part 10 : During A Pandemic #TheNainaRedhuExperience May 20, 2020
    This is part of an ongoing series where I talk about getting started on Influencer Marketing from the point of view of Brands. If you are a brand / brand manager & have been wanting to understand how to work with Influencers, I recommend getting started from Part 1 on this playlist on YoutTube Naina […]
  • #TNRE 103: Isolation Creation Pressure in the time of CoronaVirus #TheNainaRedhuExperience March 26, 2020
    You don't HAVE TO create something new everyday to post on your social media accounts. Your first responsibility is towards yourself and your family : stay safe, stay home! Naina Redhu is a professional photographer. Her career, spanning 16 years, started with an MBA in IT & Systems, to a job as an Innovation Management […]
  • 101 #TNRE : About My Art & Photography Practice #TheNainaRedhuExperience February 20, 2020
    Extracted from an Instagram Live Session. Naina Redhu is a professional photographer. Her career, spanning 16 years, started with an MBA in IT & Systems, to a job as an Innovation Management Consultant, to branding & graphic design work for international clients, to a full-time solo-entrepreneurship as an Experience Collector. Naina has her own podcast […]
broccoli, still life photography, food photography, white background photography, broccoli florets, food photographer india, indian food photographer, female food photographer, india, naina, naina.com, naina.co, naina redhu, naina photographer, naina blogger, lifestyle photographer, lifestyle photographer india, lifestyle blogger, lifestyle blogger india, luxury photographer, luxury photographer india, luxury bogger, luxury blogger india, broccoli on canvas

Broccoli On Canvas, Still Life #Photography

When your partner’s got a major event coming up & you ask them if there is something you can do to support them as they prepare for it, and they ask you to manage meals till the date of their event, well…you gotta do it. Even if you do not particularly enjoy cooking or meal-planning. Support means support, no matter what. And I am here for it.

He asked for Broccoli. YUCK. But well, he gets Broccoli. But first, let me make some photographs. After all, I need something to kickstart July with. Yes, it is July already.

  • broccoli, still life photography, food photography, white background photography, broccoli florets, food photographer india, indian food photographer, female food photographer, india, naina, naina.com, naina.co, naina redhu, naina photographer, naina blogger, lifestyle photographer, lifestyle photographer india, lifestyle blogger, lifestyle blogger india, luxury photographer, luxury photographer india, luxury bogger, luxury blogger india, broccoli on canvas
  • broccoli, still life photography, food photography, white background photography, broccoli florets, food photographer india, indian food photographer, female food photographer, india, naina, naina.com, naina.co, naina redhu, naina photographer, naina blogger, lifestyle photographer, lifestyle photographer india, lifestyle blogger, lifestyle blogger india, luxury photographer, luxury photographer india, luxury bogger, luxury blogger india, broccoli on canvas

The above photographs are a mix of DSLR and Smartphone photographs. A mix of natural and artificial light. Processed in Adobe Lightroom and Photoshop.

My “Smartphone Photography Basics” Workshop is coming soon – before the end of July. The announcement for all my workshops is made on my newsletter. Don’t miss it.

Subscribe to the Workshops Newsletter Now!

Total
0
Shares
Share
Tweet
Pin it
Share
Share
Share
Share
Share
Share
Related Topics

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.