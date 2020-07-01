Broccoli On Canvas, Still Life #Photography

When your partner’s got a major event coming up & you ask them if there is something you can do to support them as they prepare for it, and they ask you to manage meals till the date of their event, well…you gotta do it. Even if you do not particularly enjoy cooking or meal-planning. Support means support, no matter what. And I am here for it.

He asked for Broccoli. YUCK. But well, he gets Broccoli. But first, let me make some photographs. After all, I need something to kickstart July with. Yes, it is July already.









The above photographs are a mix of DSLR and Smartphone photographs. A mix of natural and artificial light. Processed in Adobe Lightroom and Photoshop.

My “Smartphone Photography Basics” Workshop is coming soon – before the end of July. The announcement for all my workshops is made on my newsletter. Don’t miss it.