Since I love Botanic Gardens, I’m always looking for an excuse to visit them. When I had an interview lined up near Mount Lofty, I planned it in such a way that after the interview, I would spend the rest of the day walking around, reading a book, eating lunch and relaxing there.

I entered the Botanic Garden from the Upper Car Park and walked downhill toward the duck pond and then exited via the Lower Car Park. There are several hiking trails within the park and almost all of them are quite steep and challenging for a non-hiker like me. It’s wilder compared to the Botanic Garden in Adelaide. Much fewer visitors and walking around requires more stamina and fitness. It was a beautiful day, so I got lucky with all the colourful, high-contrast photographs that my camera captured!

There is no ticket required to enter the Mount Lofty Botanic Garden, but parking is not free.

I’ve photographed the Adelaide Botanic Garden previously, with the Dale Chihuly Exhibit at night and day and I had also photographed a bit when it was early spring in Adelaide.

I am a photographer based in Adelaide and available for commissions for events, portraiture, lifestyle, brands and whatever have you! Reach out to me directly on 0429048917 or email [email protected]

There’s a cute little duck pond in the middle of the Mounty Lofty Botanic Garden, which is where I sat down at a picnic table and ate lunch. After which, I took a nap on the grass. I had taken the bus to and from and had to be on a total of four buses for approximately +90 minutes. A card ride is, obviously, shorter. I spent some time waiting for buses since the frequency is quite low. I had a book for company, which I managed to finish reading during this trip. Balthazar Jones and the Tower of London Zoo by Julia Stuart is not my usual read but I loved it SO much! I’m getting back into reading books after almost two years. This is totally weird because I’ve been a bookworm since I was a child! But then, you know, life hit hard and I lost the patience to sit with a book. I am thrilled that it’s back!

I’m enjoying exploring Adelaide and surrounding areas and you can see more photo-stories under the #EyesForAustralia category on this blog.