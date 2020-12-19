Ryoko Haraguchi at GoodEarth Khan Market

Mask-on & off to seeking eye-pleasure. I saw a post on my Instagram Explore Feed & I had to go see the pieces in-person. The GoodEarth store at Khan Market has always been a favourite personal visual treat. And it seemed that it had been eons since I had laid my eyes on beauteous Indian wear. These pieces are from a collaboration with Japanese textile designer Ryoko Haraguchi. The pieces combine Japanese Dyeing Techniques with Indian Textiles & Indian Wear.

The brooches on some of the pieces were an unexpected surprise! (Since I paint my own art brooches, now, I see brooches EVERYWHERE!)

The collection is called SIND & employs silk fabrics for all the pieces. Some of the best pieces are already sold out though. I was not suprised by that.





























The Instagram post that enticed me to visit the store, is below.