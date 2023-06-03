No matter how many snow-covered mountains I’ve seen or photographed, I’m always photographing and enjoying new ones or even old ones that I see in different seasons or different times of the day. Devastatingly beautiful with their curves, sharp edges, shadows and highlights. The snow making their sharp edges softer. Sexy. Making a dangerous mountain look welcoming – I want to reach out and embrace it.

Then there are the other elements that enrich the photograph. Pine trees. Green ones and dry brown ones. Blue shadows. Clean, clinical highlights. I struggle with maintaining saturation levels across such images. The blues are just TOO blue. If I reduce the saturation of the entire image, then the greens and rich yellows also disappear. Thankfully, today’s editing tools make it so much easier to balance saturation across different hues rather precisely.

Snow-covered mountain photographed from the Banjara Valley Retreat, Sangla, Himachal Pradesh, May 2023.

Nikon D810, Nikkor 70-200mm F2.8 lens. Shot handheld at F9, shutter 1/250, ISO 31 at 200mm. This image is a combination of 4 plates put together to create a panoramic view.

