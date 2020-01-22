Saison de Poisson ( Fish Season ), 3 Inches Wearable Art Brooch #KhaosPhilos

( Please note : only one piece is available, since this is a unique piece of original art. )

CONCEPTUAL DETAILS ABOUT THE ART

A little more of that Crimson & Turquoise. This time, inspired by what a fish tail looks like. A semi-abstract depiction, if you will. See the previous Crimson & Turquoise Snow brooch in an impressionist style.

The first series of brooches that I painted was called “Horizons“. This painting would fit that theme as well but the way I’m approaching my art practice has changed since I released the HORIZONS series. It’s not that I didn’t know what I was doing then, It is just that I think I have a bit more clarity about it now.

Crimson & Turquoise horizons meeting. But it looks more like a fishies tail to me. Definitely a water-earth theme either way. I love it when it works out like this. And the name is in French in a bit of an inside joke with myself. I’ve been trying to learn the French language since I was in school. It always gets away from me. Like a slippery fishies tail!

White edges help separate the painting from the color of your garments. On a white garment, the white edges make it look like there is a subtle glow around the painting. A similar effect is created when the painting is displayed on a white canvas, when you’re not wearing it.

TECHNICAL DETAILS ABOUT THE ART

This is unique and original art, hand-painted by Naina Redhu.

3 inches in diameter.

Magnet strip clasp at back.

Acrylics on wood. Finished and sealed with multiple layers of professional artist-grade varnish for longevity and color preservation.

Made In India Original Art Brooch. Wearable Art.

Signed, dated and sealed on reverse only on purchase.

The piece will be accompanied with a Certificate of Authenticity to help establish provenance and to certify the authenticity of the piece for future re-sales or gifting.

Please give 15-21 days for delivery.

Please read the CARE INSTRUCTIONS below, carefully.

THE MAGNET CLASP AT THE BACK OF ALL WEARABLE ART PIECES PAINTED BY NAINA. SHOWN HERE ON A 2.5 INCH DIAMETER BROOCH. IT IS A VERY STRONG MAGNET. THIS TYPE OF CLASP WAS CHOSEN TO MAKE SURE THAT BEAUTIFUL SILK AND WOOL GARMENTS THAT A BROOCH IS WORN ON, DO NOT GET DAMAGED.

CARE INSTRUCTIONS

Do not keep anything on top of the brooch as the varnish may take on the pattern of the object. The impression will be visible when light is reflecting at an angle.

This can sometimes be repaired – the varnish bounces back on its own but it can take months – best to avoid.

This is a piece of art. Just like you wouldn’t sit on a painting, scratch it on purpose or try to bend it, use similar care with this piece.

Ideally, store flat wrapped in butter paper that comes in the packaged box, which is shipped to you.

Do not wrap in plastic. Plastic will stick to varnish / acrylics & leave an impression.

Keep away from solvents like isopropyl alcohol and perfume. If such contact is made by mistake, do not try to wipe it. Leave it alone to dry. Do not touch it. The alcohol will evaporate and the varnish will dry on it’s own.

Excessive heat or cold are best avoided.

If it gets dusty / linty, wipe gently with soft cloth.