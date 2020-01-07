7th Edition #WorkshopsByNaina : The New Rules of Online Brand Building, Gurgaon

The workshop has seen all kinds of solopreneurs and small business owners previously : professional photographers ( lifestyle photographer, fashion photographer, wedding photographer, baby & maternity photographer), artists, a beauty salon owner, a product designer, an entrepreneur planning to launch a beauty brand, a textile jewellery designer, the owner of a precious jewellery brand, a professional networker, an e-commerce platform owner, a landscaping & interior design firm owner, two freelance writers, someone planning to launch their image consulting business, a fashion designer, someone planning to launch their personal-shopper business, a catering & cooking classes entrepreneur, a customized apparel service owner, an image consultant, a freelance writer, a make-up artist, etc.

For the 7th Edition, the workshop had :

Ritika Aggarwal, who runs Siddharth Photographix with her Father. Siddharth Photographix provides digital fine art prints to photographers and other visual artists. Ritika on Instagram. Siddharth Photographix on Instagram.

Ankita Kochar, who is a Senior Associate at WordsWork PR. WordsWork on Instagram.

The 7th Edition of The New Rules of Brand Building Workshop was held at Spring House Co-Working at their Grand Mall space in Gurgaon. Thank you for the support and the logistics help Samira!

#WorkshopsByNaina is also now a separate, dedicated account on Instagram, where I will be sharing selective content from the workshops.

Apart from the brand building conversations, each participant also receives a high resolution image file of their portrait and access to over 6,000 words of content created specifically for this workshop, in the form of 12 blog posts.

