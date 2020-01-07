RSS The Naina Redhu Experience Podcast
Naina.co, Naina Redhu, WorkshopsByNaina, The New Rules of Online Brand Building, Online Brand Building, Brand Building Workshop, Gurgaon Workshop, Building a Brand Online in India, Long Term Investment, Editorial Calendar, Content Plan, Content Creation, GoalKayHai, FuckThePlatform, Hashtags, Instagram Strategy, Brand Strategy, Professional Workshop, Business Workshop, Gurugram Workshop, Gurgaon Business Workshop, Blogger, Photographer, Influencer Marketing, Online Growth Strategy, Online Marketing Strategy, Brand Marketing, Solo Entrepreneurs, Small Business Owners, 7th Edition, Learn With Naina, Grow With Naina, Spring House CoWorking, Conference Room

7th Edition #WorkshopsByNaina : The New Rules of Online Brand Building, Gurgaon

(TICKETS FOR THE NEXT WORKSHOP : 21ST MARCH)

The workshop has seen all kinds of solopreneurs and small business owners previously : professional photographers ( lifestyle photographer, fashion photographer, wedding photographer, baby & maternity photographer), artists, a beauty salon owner, a product designer, an entrepreneur planning to launch a beauty brand, a textile jewellery designer, the owner of a precious jewellery brand, a professional networker, an e-commerce platform owner, a landscaping & interior design firm owner, two freelance writers, someone planning to launch their image consulting business, a fashion designer, someone planning to launch their personal-shopper business, a catering & cooking classes entrepreneur, a customized apparel service owner, an image consultant, a freelance writer, a make-up artist, etc.

Naina.co, Naina Redhu, WorkshopsByNaina, The New Rules of Online Brand Building, Online Brand Building, Brand Building Workshop, Gurgaon Workshop, Building a Brand Online in India, Long Term Investment, Editorial Calendar, Content Plan, Content Creation, GoalKayHai, FuckThePlatform, Hashtags, Instagram Strategy, Brand Strategy, Professional Workshop, Business Workshop, Gurugram Workshop, Gurgaon Business Workshop, Blogger, Photographer, Influencer Marketing, Online Growth Strategy, Online Marketing Strategy, Brand Marketing, Solo Entrepreneurs, Small Business Owners, 7th Edition, Learn With Naina, Grow With Naina, Spring House CoWorking, Conference Room

For the 7th Edition, the workshop had :

Naina.co, Naina Redhu, WorkshopsByNaina, The New Rules of Online Brand Building, Online Brand Building, Brand Building Workshop, Gurgaon Workshop, Building a Brand Online in India, Long Term Investment, Editorial Calendar, Content Plan, Content Creation, GoalKayHai, FuckThePlatform, Hashtags, Instagram Strategy, Brand Strategy, Professional Workshop, Business Workshop, Gurugram Workshop, Gurgaon Business Workshop, Blogger, Photographer, Influencer Marketing, Online Growth Strategy, Online Marketing Strategy, Brand Marketing, Solo Entrepreneurs, Small Business Owners, 7th Edition, Learn With Naina, Grow With Naina, Spring House CoWorking, Conference Room

The 7th Edition of The New Rules of Brand Building Workshop was held at Spring House Co-Working at their Grand Mall space in Gurgaon. Thank you for the support and the logistics help Samira!

Naina.co, Naina Redhu, WorkshopsByNaina, The New Rules of Online Brand Building, Online Brand Building, Brand Building Workshop, Gurgaon Workshop, Building a Brand Online in India, Long Term Investment, Editorial Calendar, Content Plan, Content Creation, GoalKayHai, FuckThePlatform, Hashtags, Instagram Strategy, Brand Strategy, Professional Workshop, Business Workshop, Gurugram Workshop, Gurgaon Business Workshop, Blogger, Photographer, Influencer Marketing, Online Growth Strategy, Online Marketing Strategy, Brand Marketing, Solo Entrepreneurs, Small Business Owners, 7th Edition, Learn With Naina, Grow With Naina, Spring House CoWorking, Conference Room

#WorkshopsByNaina is also now a separate, dedicated account on Instagram, where I will be sharing selective content from the workshops.

Apart from the brand building conversations, each participant also receives a high resolution image file of their portrait and access to over 6,000 words of content created specifically for this workshop, in the form of 12 blog posts.

Naina.co, Naina Redhu, WorkshopsByNaina, The New Rules of Online Brand Building, Online Brand Building, Brand Building Workshop, Gurgaon Workshop, Building a Brand Online in India, Long Term Investment, Editorial Calendar, Content Plan, Content Creation, GoalKayHai, FuckThePlatform, Hashtags, Instagram Strategy, Brand Strategy, Professional Workshop, Business Workshop, Gurugram Workshop, Gurgaon Business Workshop, Blogger, Photographer, Influencer Marketing, Online Growth Strategy, Online Marketing Strategy, Brand Marketing, Solo Entrepreneurs, Small Business Owners, 7th Edition, Learn With Naina, Grow With Naina, Spring House CoWorking, Conference Room

Stay In Touch

Read & see more from the 1st2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, & 6th Editions of #WorkshopsByNaina

For announcements of future workshops, subscribe to my newsletter. You will probably receive one newsletter in a month – and that’s when I actually have the time to send one out. Otherwise maybe once in two months! The newsletter includes, mainly, only announcements of workshops. And when I’m doing any other on-ground events, those announcements as well.

Remember, if you are not a resident of Delhi / Gurgaon / NCR, I am available for personal one-on-one video call consultations.

Naina.co, Naina Redhu, WorkshopsByNaina, The New Rules of Online Brand Building, Online Brand Building, Brand Building Workshop, Gurgaon Workshop, Building a Brand Online in India, Long Term Investment, Editorial Calendar, Content Plan, Content Creation, GoalKayHai, FuckThePlatform, Hashtags, Instagram Strategy, Brand Strategy, Professional Workshop, Business Workshop, Gurugram Workshop, Gurgaon Business Workshop, Blogger, Photographer, Influencer Marketing, Online Growth Strategy, Online Marketing Strategy, Brand Marketing, Solo Entrepreneurs, Small Business Owners, 7th Edition, Learn With Naina, Grow With Naina, Spring House CoWorking, Conference Room

Tickets for the NEXT WORKSHOP

The next workshop, the 8th Edition, will be held on the 21st of March. Book your spot here. Remember, there are only 5 seats in total. If you have any questions, email me on n@naina.co

Naina.co, Naina Redhu, WorkshopsByNaina, The New Rules of Online Brand Building, Online Brand Building, Brand Building Workshop, Gurgaon Workshop, Building a Brand Online in India, Long Term Investment, Editorial Calendar, Content Plan, Content Creation, GoalKayHai, FuckThePlatform, Hashtags, Instagram Strategy, Brand Strategy, Professional Workshop, Business Workshop, Gurugram Workshop, Gurgaon Business Workshop, Blogger, Photographer, Influencer Marketing, Online Growth Strategy, Online Marketing Strategy, Brand Marketing, Solo Entrepreneurs, Small Business Owners, 7th Edition, Learn With Naina, Grow With Naina, Spring House CoWorking, Conference Room
Total
12
Shares
Share
Tweet
Pin it
Share
Share
Share
Share
Share
Share
Related Topics

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.