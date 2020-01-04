View Home, Ranikhet #VacationObjects #NAINAxRANIKHET

It’s called “view home” because it is located at the point where there’s a view of the valley. I think it’s the home of a Govt. employee. They have dogs. And monkeys are a usual fixture anyway. If you see a large version of this image and zoom in, you’ll see two monkey on the roof on the right.

I’ve always liked how this home looks in the field of view. Always a pain to photograph it just right because there are certain frames I like and some that I don’t. I think this is the most comprehensive view I’ve ever photographed where I like everything in the frame. Including the cow dung cakes on the road.

ABOUT THIS PERSONAL PHOTO PROJECT

I shot multiple frames to construct this square, large-format plate. The final image file for each set is easily larger than 4 GB in size.

My parents and I have been going on an annual vacation to Ranikhet for about a decade now. I always carry my DSLR but wasn’t feeling too inspired this time around. Of course, that triggered an idea and I decided to focus on a few subjects that personify and / or represent Ranikhet for me and the family.

I ended up calling this series “Vacation Objects” and turned it into a personal project.

All images are shot in the same format and I’m writing brief descriptions to explain why the subject is significant.

