Post-Workshop-Notes : Free “Online Brand Building” Webinar of 13th June 2020

This was my first ever Free Webinar on the subject of “Online Brand Building”. While I’ve conducted 7 Editions of a workshop on the same subject on-ground, bringing the workshop online was causing more anxiety than I had anticipated.

Would it work the same way?

How would I manage interactions online? Offline is SO engaging and there’s this feeling of being with the energy of the participants in one room. Everyone talk to everyone. Wouldn’t it be different online?

Even though I had attended my share of webinars and workshops online, I was not happy with what I’d seen. Most of them seemed like the speaker was droning on and on…and on about themselves and the things they had done. Participants were only being allowed to ask questions via the Chat Box. I did not like this at all.

Especially when it comes to someone who is spending their hard earned money – I want them to feel that they definitely got more value than the money they spent.

Would my energy levels be the same online? I am super enthusiastic and loud and SWITCHED ON when I’m offline – whether in a room conducting a workshop, or on stage, speaking in front of thousands of people.

This Free Webinar was my attempt at testing the waters. Thankfully, it went well and I’ve been able to alter the content a bit more to suit the needs of an online audience. One of the things that I was really happy with, is this definition of “brand building” that I put together.

After looking at multiple definitions of “brand building” online and even in books, to me, it felt that something was missing. None of the definitions give context of the actual work required and what the goal of brand building is supposed to be.

So many of us are running after things like “visibility” and “followers” that we forget the need for a solid brand first. Efforts to bring visibility to a brand that doesn’t have strong values, is a waste of resources. But, one of the reasons it is difficult to understand what “brand building” actually entails is because there’s no official definition that puts it in the context of the work one has to do on-ground, in real life.

I might tweak the definition a bit as we go along, depending on how I also see it from the perspective of my participants. At the end of the day, I do these workshops to provide value to the participants. Yes, I earn some money from them but that is absolutely contingent on what value participants derive from the workshop.

If they don’t like it, I suppose I would have no sign ups.

My experience with this webinar was that everyone participating was far more well-behaved, professional and polite than I had expected and I expended as much energy as I do during my offline workshops! Good times!