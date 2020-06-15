Post-Workshop-Notes : Free “Online Brand Building” Webinar of 13th June 2020

RSS The Naina Redhu Experience Podcast
  • Selling Art On Etsy: Should I Do It? #TheNainaRedhuExperience 107 June 13, 2020
    TLDR : No. Don’t. Some of the reasons that I’ve been able to think of why selling on Etsy is a bad idea for your brand and business : .....ALGORITHMS You, your shop, your brand and your livelihood is at the mercy of Etsy’s Algorithm. If they decide to de-incentivize the category of products under […]
  • 5 Questions on Naina's Monday AMA, 8th June 2020 June 8, 2020
    How to make a shift from Freelancing to Professional when it comes to Photography? A Freelancer is someone who is self-employed and hired to work for different companies on particular assignments. A Freelancer is a Professional. "Free" + "Lance" : a medieval mercenary - a professional hired to do a job. A Professional might be […]
  • The Joe Rogan Experience Podcast Moves to Spotify : What Does That Mean? #Podcasting #SocialMedia #Spotify May 22, 2020
    Read related blog post here on the Naina.co blog.
  • #TNRE 102: Photographing People in Public Spaces in India #TheNainaRedhuExperience May 20, 2020
    Disclaimer: I am not a lawyer. This is not legal advice. I'm only talking about my experiences & how to probably handle it professionally. Speak to a lawyer who has worked with photographers and / or is an Intellectual Property lawyer & knows laws on privacy & copyright.
  • 104 #TNRE : Influencer Marketing For Brands Part 10 : During A Pandemic #TheNainaRedhuExperience May 20, 2020
    This is part of an ongoing series where I talk about getting started on Influencer Marketing from the point of view of Brands. If you are a brand / brand manager & have been wanting to understand how to work with Influencers, I recommend getting started from Part 1 on this playlist on YoutTube
  • #TNRE 103: Isolation Creation Pressure in the time of CoronaVirus #TheNainaRedhuExperience March 26, 2020
    You don't HAVE TO create something new everyday to post on your social media accounts. Your first responsibility is towards yourself and your family : stay safe, stay home!
  • 101 #TNRE : About My Art & Photography Practice #TheNainaRedhuExperience February 20, 2020
    Extracted from an Instagram Live Session.
  • The Gift of Perspective : Have To Do vs. Get To Do #TNRE Episode 100 #TheNainaRedhuExperience December 21, 2019
    Trigger warning : I'm talking about the shift in perspective I was gifted when a friend of mine passed away. Grief, loss & a different way of looking at things. Dedicated to Bargoti.
  • 99 #TNRE : Hashtags in 2019 #TheNainaRedhuExperience December 11, 2019
    For the hashtag episode from 2 yrs ago, listen to episode no. 61. Not much has changed in terms of usage & relevance but there's a frenzy in confusion around hashtags. Are they effective? What's your goal? What are you trying to achieve? Hashtags are a tool to use, not a game that you need […]
  • 98 #TNRE : Do You Need Engagement on Instagram? #TheNainaRedhuExperience December 4, 2019
    What is engagement anyway? When anyone can buy comments, likes, video views, etc., what is the value of this "engagement"? Why are you even ON Instagram in the first place?
Post-Workshop-Notes : Free “Online Brand Building” Webinar of 13th June 2020

Read more about my description of this webinar and some thoughts about it before I conducted it.

Here is the product listing page on my online shop.

List of Participants
This was my first ever Free Webinar on the subject of “Online Brand Building”. While I’ve conducted 7 Editions of a workshop on the same subject on-ground, bringing the workshop online was causing more anxiety than I had anticipated.

Would it work the same way?

How would I manage interactions online? Offline is SO engaging and there’s this feeling of being with the energy of the participants in one room. Everyone talk to everyone. Wouldn’t it be different online?

Even though I had attended my share of webinars and workshops online, I was not happy with what I’d seen. Most of them seemed like the speaker was droning on and on…and on about themselves and the things they had done. Participants were only being allowed to ask questions via the Chat Box. I did not like this at all.

Especially when it comes to someone who is spending their hard earned money – I want them to feel that they definitely got more value than the money they spent.

Would my energy levels be the same online? I am super enthusiastic and loud and SWITCHED ON when I’m offline – whether in a room conducting a workshop, or on stage, speaking in front of thousands of people.

This Free Webinar was my attempt at testing the waters. Thankfully, it went well and I’ve been able to alter the content a bit more to suit the needs of an online audience. One of the things that I was really happy with, is this definition of “brand building” that I put together.

After looking at multiple definitions of “brand building” online and even in books, to me, it felt that something was missing. None of the definitions give context of the actual work required and what the goal of brand building is supposed to be.

So many of us are running after things like “visibility” and “followers” that we forget the need for a solid brand first. Efforts to bring visibility to a brand that doesn’t have strong values, is a waste of resources. But, one of the reasons it is difficult to understand what “brand building” actually entails is because there’s no official definition that puts it in the context of the work one has to do on-ground, in real life.

I might tweak the definition a bit as we go along, depending on how I also see it from the perspective of my participants. At the end of the day, I do these workshops to provide value to the participants. Yes, I earn some money from them but that is absolutely contingent on what value participants derive from the workshop.

If they don’t like it, I suppose I would have no sign ups.

My experience with this webinar was that everyone participating was far more well-behaved, professional and polite than I had expected and I expended as much energy as I do during my offline workshops! Good times!

