Photographing Yourself

Teach yourself to photograph yourself. It’s one of those things that I, personally, find exhilarating.

Basically, all you need, in addition to the camera device, is a remote & a tripod (& the clip to attach your phone / DSLR to the tripod).

I use my DSLRs to photograph myself. The remote is in my hand & there’s a tiny receiver attached to the DSLR & I’m good to go. Only very recently did I get myself a clip that allows my DSLR to be attached to the tripod vertically. After being a professional photographer for 20 years!

I get dressed, I put on my makeup, I’ve picked out the spots where I want to photograph myself & then it’s a matter of posting, clicking the shutter via the remote, running to the camera to check the shot, adjusting a couple of things & going back and posing. Rinse & repeat.

I believe, this makes me a better photographer when I’m working with clients. Being in front of the camera is very different from getting behind it.

People gather around & stare at the song & dance I do running between posing & checking the shot. I’ve started to carry my Bluetooth speaker with me too so that there’s ambient music as I pose & shoot. It truly makes a massive difference to have upbeat music playing in the background as I shoot – whether I’m photographing myself or a client.

In this photo, I’m done with my shoot & I’m giddy about how I think it turned out. 📷 by @photosbysachin Location @banjaravalleyretreat

*Having someone else to photograph you 24×7, is another blessing & has its own advantages 😜

