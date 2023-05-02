One of the frequently asked questions during my GoalKyaHai online brand building workshops and my GoalKyaHai business consultation sessions is : “Which social media platform should I focus on?” My answer, briefly, is “FuckThePlatform”. To elaborate, you should have a blog and a website where visitors should be led to because if the rules change on any of the social media platforms, you’re fucked. But, social media platforms are here to stay and have utility for all small business owners, solo entrepreneurs and artists / creators.

So, instead of stressing about which platform to isolate for your beast use case, you should, ideally have your brand handle on ALL major platform like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn and Pinterest. You need to be present on all these platforms. And you don’t have to, necessarily, create different pieces of content for different platforms. You can get away with using the same piece of visual content, for example, but you can re-frame the caption depending on what platform you’re posting to.

To appeal to audiences on different major social media platforms, consider the following tips:

FACEBOOK

Keep it conversational and friendly.

Make it slightly longer and more informative than on other platforms.

Use emojis sparingly to convey emotions.



Example:

“We’re so excited to announce our new line of eco-friendly products! 🌿 Check out our website to explore the full collection and learn how you can make a positive impact on the environment. #EcoFriendly #SustainableLiving”

INSTAGRAM

Make it engaging and visually appealing.

Use line breaks and emojis to make the caption more readable.

Incorporate relevant hashtags to increase visibility.



Example:

“Introducing our new eco-friendly collection! 🌎💚

Transform your lifestyle and make a difference with these sustainable products. Explore the full range at our website! #EcoFriendly #SustainableLiving #GoGreen”

TWITTER

Keep it concise, given the character limit.

Use relevant hashtags and mention accounts when appropriate.

Add a call-to-action to encourage engagement.



Example:

“Discover our new eco-friendly product line and make a positive impact! 🌿 Shop now: [website link] #EcoFriendly #SustainableLiving”

LINKEDIN

Use a more professional and informative tone.

Focus on the benefits and value proposition of your products or services.

Include a clear call-to-action.



Example:

“Introducing our new eco-friendly product line, designed to help consumers make a sustainable lifestyle choice. Browse our collection and learn more about the benefits of going green: [website link] #EcoFriendly #SustainableLiving”

PINTEREST

Use descriptive and keyword-rich language.

Emphasize the visual aspects of your content.

Include relevant hashtags and a call-to-action.



Example:

“Elevate your sustainable lifestyle with our new eco-friendly product range! Gorgeous designs that are gentle on the environment. Explore the collection now: [website link] #EcoFriendly #SustainableLiving”

Like this: Like Loading...