Haroto Bay, Auckland, New Zealand

On the same day as Mataitai Bay, I also drove, briefly, to a tiny spot at Haroto Bay. I did not stay long because I got bit by a squishy black insect that sucked my blood. It was easy to squish, and I squished before I got a good look at it – so I don’t know what it was. But the bite itched for two weeks after.

Scroll down to see the car I had rented to drive around in Auckland! I’m so glad I did that because I doubt anyone else would have agreed to drive me several kilometers on a gravel road to bring me to a tiny spot like Haroto Bay, just to satiate my curiosity!

I got really lucky with the hybrid car because even though I drove 800 kilometers in total, I paid only 75 NZ dollars for refueling! the car itself cost 35 per day, plus I picked up their own insurance, which was another 35 per day. All in all, the best way to travel, especially when you want to explore a new destination on your terms.

I also visited Piha Beach, Mataitai Bay, Whakatiwai, Ngarunui Beach at Raglan, I drove along State Highway 22 and ended my trip with a day spent photographing more of myself and writing, at the Les Batkin Reserve on the Waikato Riverside. Obviously, more photo stories coming soon. I also plan to wrap it up all with a comprehensive post about the entire New Zealand trip.

Thank you for reading!

