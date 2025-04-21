Continuing my drive along the coastline, on the same day as Mataitai Bay and Haroto Bay, I suddenly saw this perfect little tree with a perfect little bench overlooking the ocean and I had been wanting to sit and journal and it was the perfect spot to stop.

There’s a handful of residences around and zero tourists. It is also close to public toilets down the road. I’m always looking for public toilets and thankfully, Google Maps allows you to search for “public toilets near me” and that’s how I found this spot.

A bit further down there’s a caravan park on the opposite side of the road and I spent some time eating my leftover food and napping. It is right next to the road though, so, if traffic is busy, you will hear vehicle whizzing past and it isn’t ideal in terms of silence. But both beautiful spots nonetheless.

I also visited Piha Beach, Mataitai Bay, Haroto Bay, Ngarunui Beach at Raglan, I drove along State Highway 22 and ended my trip with a day spent photographing more of myself and writing, at the Les Batkin Reserve on the Waikato Riverside. Obviously, more photo stories coming soon. I also plan to wrap it up all with a comprehensive post about the entire New Zealand trip.

Thank you for reading!