I was told that surfers come to this beach to catch waves. The majority of the people at the beach were indeed surfers. Out of the approximately 100 people that I counted at this beach, there were maybe 10 like me, who were there to lay on the sand and soak in the sun. Everyone else was pretty serious about surfing and enjoying the waves.

When I drove out here, the Sun was hiding behind clouds but there was still plenty of blue sky and water. But by the time I had made myself comfortable on the sand, the Sun was BLISTERING. I was carrying a sheet to cover myself, but it was unbearably hot and sweaty under there. There is zero shade on the black-sand Ngarunui beach – except exactly one half-fallen down tree, which was, obviously, already occupied.

What a stunningly beautiful beach though. I just did not have the energy to shoot any self-portraits. I had planned to do so prior to leaving but I was so hell bent on getting out that I just could not get myself to gather the energy to set up the tripod and pose.

It is a STEEP climb down and up from the beach to the car park. There’s a shower at the entrance to the beach and also at the car park, but toilets are only at the car park.

Would LOVE to go back to Raglan and explore more beaches on the coastline!

I also visited Piha Beach, Mataitai Bay, Haroto Bay, Whakatiwai, I drove along State Highway 22 and ended my trip with a day spent photographing more of myself and writing, at the Les Batkin Reserve on the Waikato Riverside. Obviously, more photo stories coming soon. I also plan to wrap it up all with a comprehensive post about the entire New Zealand trip.

Thank you for reading!