2005 #40and10in2020

Me in 2005. Princess Park, India Gate, Delhi. Shot on film. (I’m not sure who shot these but it was either dad @vpredhu or @akanksharedhu)

I dug up a bunch of old photographs for the @thevofashion article that was published last week : “Naina Redhu’s Mane Issues : Before And During The Lockdown“, to showcase the journey of me and my hair.

In this photograph, I’m in the second year of my first marriage. (I had super long hair during the wedding ceremony but I obviously chopped them soon after.) I’m visiting my parents here, workout the husband. Folks and I used to go out for evening walks to India Gate and getting an Orange Bar was my favorite part of that walk.

This hair “style” is the one that I grew up with and have had it for most of my life. The current buzz-cut will be giving it competition though because I LOVE it now.

I was into junk jewellery & the black shirt I’m wearing was a purchase I was proud of : stretch cotton, didn’t need a lot of ironing, Marks & Spencer. I wore it to office and to any formal dinners my parents took me to.

Filed for divorce in 2006.

Princess Park was demolished in 2017 to make space for the National War Memorial.

Me in 2005. On a boat. For my first ever paid client photography assignment.

A FujiFilm analog camera around my neck. Camera belongs to my Dad @vpredhu. It is the same camera I started learning photography on. I used to have a cheap point and shoot as well. I still have the FujiFilm camera but haven’t used it in forever.

I remember that when we landed up at client’s site, our contact (who had hired us), asked, “Where is the production crew? Where are the lights?” and I was like in Rs. 30,000 that’s a bit much to expect no? So, I told him that he could pay us production AFTER he saw the images. Which he did. Rs. 30,000 is what it cost to buy ~50 rolls of film and then get the negatives scanned to deliver digital images to the client.

It was a few days of photography from a boat, from a train and on ground, at the Adani Jetty in Mundra, Gujarat. All expenses were taken care of by the client of course.

I’m glad I have some photos of me from those days. Photos are important.

Short hair like the style in this photo are what I’ve had for most of my life. Shorter hair are much easier to ignore when on assignment 😉 They don’t get dirty that quickly and more importantly, they don’t obstruct my view from the camera’s viewfinder. And no fear of getting tangled in anything. Factory workers think you’re a guy, so minimum disruption in the manufacturing process for the client as well 🤷

This series started because I dug up my archives for older portraits for the above article and then I decided that I would like to dig a bit deeper and go through the images and my story from each year starting with 2005 – because photographs prior to that will need to be scanned. I might get around to scanning eventually. I turn 40 years old in 2020.