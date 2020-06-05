A Custom Hand-Painted PopSocket

RSS The Naina Redhu Experience Podcast
  #The Joe Rogan Experience Podcast Moves to Spotify : What Does That Mean? #Podcasting #SocialMedia #Spotify May 22, 2020
    Read related blog post here on the Naina.co blog.
  #TNRE 102: Photographing People in Public Spaces in India #TheNainaRedhuExperience May 20, 2020
    Disclaimer: I am not a lawyer. This is not legal advice. I'm only talking about my experiences & how to probably handle it professionally. Speak to a lawyer who has worked with photographers and / or is an Intellectual Property lawyer & knows laws on privacy & copyright.
  104 #TNRE : Influencer Marketing For Brands Part 10 : During A Pandemic #TheNainaRedhuExperience May 20, 2020
    This is part of an ongoing series where I talk about getting started on Influencer Marketing from the point of view of Brands. If you are a brand / brand manager & have been wanting to understand how to work with Influencers, I recommend getting started from Part 1 on this playlist on YoutTube
  #TNRE 103: Isolation Creation Pressure in the time of CoronaVirus #TheNainaRedhuExperience March 26, 2020
    You don't HAVE TO create something new everyday to post on your social media accounts. Your first responsibility is towards yourself and your family : stay safe, stay home!
  101 #TNRE : About My Art & Photography Practice #TheNainaRedhuExperience February 20, 2020
    Extracted from an Instagram Live Session. Naina Redhu is a professional photographer. Her career, spanning 16 years, started with an MBA in IT & Systems, to a job as an Innovation Management Consultant, to branding & graphic design work for international clients, to a full-time solo-entrepreneurship as an Experience Collector. Naina has her own podcast called The Naina Redhu Experience.
  The Gift of Perspective : Have To Do vs. Get To Do #TNRE Episode 100 #TheNainaRedhuExperience December 21, 2019
    Trigger warning : I'm talking about the shift in perspective I was gifted when a friend of mine passed away. Grief, loss & a different way of looking at things. Dedicated to Bargoti.
  99 #TNRE : Hashtags in 2019 #TheNainaRedhuExperience December 11, 2019
    For the hashtag episode from 2 yrs ago, listen to episode no. 61. Not much has changed in terms of usage & relevance but there's a frenzy in confusion around hashtags. Are they effective? What's your goal? What are you trying to achieve? Hashtags are a tool to use, not a game that you need to win.
  98 #TNRE : Do You Need Engagement on Instagram? #TheNainaRedhuExperience December 4, 2019
    What is engagement anyway? When anyone can buy comments, likes, video views, etc., what is the value of this "engagement"? Why are you even ON Instagram in the first place?
  97 #TNRE : Introductions Are In Order : Who Is Naina? November 28, 2019
    About to hit 100 episodes on my podcast, some of you are new & I need to consolidate who I am too! So hi! Listen to me talk about who I am, what I do, how I got here, briefly.
  96 #TNRE : At #AdobeMax 2019 & other thoughts about creativity November 6, 2019
    Back at Adobe Max for the second time. Recording & posting from Los Angeles. What's Adobe Max, what I was doing here & what's next!

A Custom Hand-Painted PopSocket

Sometimes, I need a tiny little cute pick me up art piece to start and finish on the same day. My 2 inch mini painting wearable art brooches can sometimes take more than 2-3 days to finish depending on how complex I want the painting to be and where I’m going with it and how happy or dissatisfied I am with it. And some days I just do not have the patience to work on those. And then, whenever I set out to paint something for myself, case in point, the Pink Garden Golf Cap, the Roseiro Blaze Golf Cap and the Midsummer Jardin jacket, I end up making these available on my shop for purchase because there are a bunch of people who express interest when I share work-in-progress photographs on my Instagram and Facebook accounts. And I really NEEDED something for myself this time.

PopSockets India had sent over a gift box a while back. One of the PopSockets had shiny mirror-like glitter flakes and I ended up sticking it permanently to the back of my Spigen phone case ( which is the same case photographed here with the painted PopSocket on it. )

I decided to paint my own “Secret Garden” on this PopSocket because having used the shit out of the PopSocket, a handful of the flakes had flaked off and the surface looked ideal to drop some paint on it. Et voila!

The usual acrylic paints have been used. These photographs are of the paint without the varnish sealing, which I am applying right now. I usually do about 5-6 layers on the brooches with this style of painting and that’s what I plan to do here as well. I have shared some photographs from when I was painting the PopSocket layer by layer, at the end of this blog post in a gallery, in case you’re curious about how this progressed from start to finish.

Work-In-Progress Photographs

As I wrote on the caption to this images I posted on my Instagram, I think I’m going to end up painting every suitable available surface that I can get my hands on before this lockdown comes to an end. I hope it does. Soon.

For more art-related blog posts, check out the #KhaosPhilos category on this blog.

