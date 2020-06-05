A Custom Hand-Painted PopSocket

Sometimes, I need a tiny little cute pick me up art piece to start and finish on the same day. My 2 inch mini painting wearable art brooches can sometimes take more than 2-3 days to finish depending on how complex I want the painting to be and where I’m going with it and how happy or dissatisfied I am with it. And some days I just do not have the patience to work on those. And then, whenever I set out to paint something for myself, case in point, the Pink Garden Golf Cap, the Roseiro Blaze Golf Cap and the Midsummer Jardin jacket, I end up making these available on my shop for purchase because there are a bunch of people who express interest when I share work-in-progress photographs on my Instagram and Facebook accounts. And I really NEEDED something for myself this time.

PopSockets India had sent over a gift box a while back. One of the PopSockets had shiny mirror-like glitter flakes and I ended up sticking it permanently to the back of my Spigen phone case ( which is the same case photographed here with the painted PopSocket on it. )

I decided to paint my own “Secret Garden” on this PopSocket because having used the shit out of the PopSocket, a handful of the flakes had flaked off and the surface looked ideal to drop some paint on it. Et voila!

The usual acrylic paints have been used. These photographs are of the paint without the varnish sealing, which I am applying right now. I usually do about 5-6 layers on the brooches with this style of painting and that’s what I plan to do here as well. I have shared some photographs from when I was painting the PopSocket layer by layer, at the end of this blog post in a gallery, in case you’re curious about how this progressed from start to finish.

Work-In-Progress Photographs











As I wrote on the caption to this images I posted on my Instagram, I think I’m going to end up painting every suitable available surface that I can get my hands on before this lockdown comes to an end. I hope it does. Soon.

