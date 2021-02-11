brooch, magnet clasp, hand painted, hand cut, acrylics on wood, original painting, one of a kind, independent artist, made in india, spring drip, naina redhu, khaosphilos, handmade, handcrafted, single artisan

“Spring Drip” Art Series of Brooches #WearableArt

Spring is slowly dripping in on a daily basis. Winters are almost over. Colours are coming back to the trees and I had a new idea to implement. A conjunction of various things coming together, as always, for this series of six mini-paintings.

AVAILABLE TO BUY HERE

The top four brooches in the above image are approximately 2 inches in diameter and the bottom two are approximately 2.5 inches in diameter.

Above is a photograph of the back of the brooches. An easy-to-slide magnet clasp that will not destroy your garments unlike a traditional pin-clasp brooch.

Above, I’m wearing the “Sparkling Mauve” 2.5 inch brooch.

Below, I’m wearing the “Teal Coral” 2 inch brooch.

Some more photographs of the brooches, followed by direct links to where they can be acquired. As always, the hand-painted brooches are signed and dated at the back of each brooch. Each painting is accompanied by a Certificate of Authenticity.

Each original work of art is one-of-a-kind and once it is sold, it is gone. Shop below :

