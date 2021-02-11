“Spring Drip” Art Series of Brooches #WearableArt

Spring is slowly dripping in on a daily basis. Winters are almost over. Colours are coming back to the trees and I had a new idea to implement. A conjunction of various things coming together, as always, for this series of six mini-paintings.
AVAILABLE TO BUY HERE
The top four brooches in the above image are approximately 2 inches in diameter and the bottom two are approximately 2.5 inches in diameter.
Above is a photograph of the back of the brooches. An easy-to-slide magnet clasp that will not destroy your garments unlike a traditional pin-clasp brooch.
Above, I’m wearing the “Sparkling Mauve” 2.5 inch brooch.
Below, I’m wearing the “Teal Coral” 2 inch brooch.
Some more photographs of the brooches, followed by direct links to where they can be acquired. As always, the hand-painted brooches are signed and dated at the back of each brooch. Each painting is accompanied by a Certificate of Authenticity.
Each original work of art is one-of-a-kind and once it is sold, it is gone. Shop below :
-
Teal Coral #SpringDrip₹6,000.00
-
Tapestry #SpringDrip₹6,000.00
-
Lime #SpringDrip₹6,000.00
-
Blue Dot #SpringDrip₹6,000.00
-
Sparkling Mauve #SpringDrip₹7,000.00
-
Waves & Foam #SpringDrip₹7,000.00