2 inches, acrylics, art brooch, brooch, brooches, chaos lover, contemporary art, contemporary artist, Contemporary Indian Artist, contemporary jewellery, folded series, Hand Crafted, Hand Painted Brooches, hand-cut, hand-folded, hand-sculpted, Handmade, Handmade Jewellery, indian artist, khaos philos, khaosphilos, Layered, Layers, made in india, MadeInIndia, magnet clasp, Make In India, naina, naina redhu, naina.co, One Of A Kind, OneOfAKind, original art, unique, Unique Accessories, vintage block, wearable art, wearable art brooch, wearable art jewellery, wearableart, wooden base, wooden brooch, Wooden Brooches

The FOLDED Series of Sculpted, Wearable Art Brooches, by Naina Redhu & The Evolution of the Series thus far.

Total
14
Shares
Share
Share
Tweet
Pin it
Share
Share
Share
Share
Share

Having played around with the folded form for more than a few months, the idea has been brewing in my mind to create a dedicated series for this form. My previous creation are pieces where the folded form is one part of the wooden base, and the circular wooden base is clearly visible. I wanted to create pieces where the folded form is THE brooch.

I’m sharing a progression of how this type of art has progressed in my body of work so far.

Below, Left to Right : One of the earliest folded forms I did is a brooch called Unfolding Crimson, which is 2.5 inches in diameter. As you can see below, the folded form is a smaller portion of the entire brooch. Around the same time, I also created Oro Unfurling, which is also 2.5 inches in diameter. A third smaller brooch called Molten Velvet is 2 inches in diameter.

I’ve also created other types of folds and cuts on brooches. From Left to Right below : Forge, 2.5 inches in diameter, Machinations, 3 inches in diameter and Reaching Out, 2.5 inches in diameter.

In 2020, I received an art commission from a client for a folded form on canvas and I created the following as seen below : Arise, 2020. 12 inches in diameter, on canvas.

The first time I created a FOLDED piece where the folded part of the art was the entire canvas, is the piece I created recently, June 2023, called Chiaroscuro. Approximately 8×12 inches, secured to a 2×2 inches framed canvas. I wrote about this piece on the blog as well.

naina.co, khaosphilos, acrylic sclupture on canvas, folded acrylics, sculpted art, paint sculpture, original art, madeinindia, women artists, indian artist, contemporary art, indian art, chiaroscuro, self-portrait, portraits of the artist, art photographer, art blogger
naina.co, khaosphilos, acrylic sclupture on canvas, folded acrylics, sculpted art, paint sculpture, original art, madeinindia, women artists, indian artist, contemporary art, indian art, chiaroscuro, self-portrait, portraits of the artist, art photographer, art blogger
naina.co, khaosphilos, acrylic sclupture on canvas, folded acrylics, sculpted art, paint sculpture, original art, madeinindia, women artists, indian artist, contemporary art, indian art, chiaroscuro, self-portrait, portraits of the artist, art photographer, art blogger

After I created the above piece, I had the overwhelming urge to create something similar in wearable art form as a brooch. This is how the series, finally, has a name, FOLDED and the solid colour brooches came to be.

2 inches, acrylics, art brooch, brooch, brooches, chaos lover, contemporary art, contemporary artist, Contemporary Indian Artist, contemporary jewellery, folded series, Hand Crafted, Hand Painted Brooches, hand-cut, hand-folded, hand-sculpted, Handmade, Handmade Jewellery, indian artist, khaos philos, khaosphilos, Layered, Layers, made in india, MadeInIndia, magnet clasp, Make In India, naina, naina redhu, naina.co, One Of A Kind, OneOfAKind, original art, unique, Unique Accessories, vintage block, wearable art, wearable art brooch, wearable art jewellery, wearableart, wooden base, wooden brooch, Wooden Brooches
2 inches, acrylics, art brooch, brooch, brooches, chaos lover, contemporary art, contemporary artist, Contemporary Indian Artist, contemporary jewellery, folded series, Hand Crafted, Hand Painted Brooches, hand-cut, hand-folded, hand-sculpted, Handmade, Handmade Jewellery, indian artist, khaos philos, khaosphilos, Layered, Layers, made in india, MadeInIndia, magnet clasp, Make In India, naina, naina redhu, naina.co, One Of A Kind, OneOfAKind, original art, unique, Unique Accessories, vintage block, wearable art, wearable art brooch, wearable art jewellery, wearableart, wooden base, wooden brooch, Wooden Brooches
2 inches, acrylics, art brooch, brooch, brooches, chaos lover, contemporary art, contemporary artist, Contemporary Indian Artist, contemporary jewellery, folded series, Hand Crafted, Hand Painted Brooches, hand-cut, hand-folded, hand-sculpted, Handmade, Handmade Jewellery, indian artist, khaos philos, khaosphilos, Layered, Layers, made in india, MadeInIndia, magnet clasp, Make In India, naina, naina redhu, naina.co, One Of A Kind, OneOfAKind, original art, unique, Unique Accessories, vintage block, wearable art, wearable art brooch, wearable art jewellery, wearableart, wooden base, wooden brooch, Wooden Brooches
2 inches, acrylics, art brooch, brooch, brooches, chaos lover, contemporary art, contemporary artist, Contemporary Indian Artist, contemporary jewellery, folded series, Hand Crafted, Hand Painted Brooches, hand-cut, hand-folded, hand-sculpted, Handmade, Handmade Jewellery, indian artist, khaos philos, khaosphilos, Layered, Layers, made in india, MadeInIndia, magnet clasp, Make In India, naina, naina redhu, naina.co, One Of A Kind, OneOfAKind, original art, unique, Unique Accessories, vintage block, wearable art, wearable art brooch, wearable art jewellery, wearableart, wooden base, wooden brooch, Wooden Brooches
2 inches, acrylics, art brooch, brooch, brooches, chaos lover, contemporary art, contemporary artist, Contemporary Indian Artist, contemporary jewellery, folded series, Hand Crafted, Hand Painted Brooches, hand-cut, hand-folded, hand-sculpted, Handmade, Handmade Jewellery, indian artist, khaos philos, khaosphilos, Layered, Layers, made in india, MadeInIndia, magnet clasp, Make In India, naina, naina redhu, naina.co, One Of A Kind, OneOfAKind, original art, unique, Unique Accessories, vintage block, wearable art, wearable art brooch, wearable art jewellery, wearableart, wooden base, wooden brooch, Wooden Brooches
2 inches, acrylics, art brooch, brooch, brooches, chaos lover, contemporary art, contemporary artist, Contemporary Indian Artist, contemporary jewellery, folded series, Hand Crafted, Hand Painted Brooches, hand-cut, hand-folded, hand-sculpted, Handmade, Handmade Jewellery, indian artist, khaos philos, khaosphilos, Layered, Layers, made in india, MadeInIndia, magnet clasp, Make In India, naina, naina redhu, naina.co, One Of A Kind, OneOfAKind, original art, unique, Unique Accessories, vintage block, wearable art, wearable art brooch, wearable art jewellery, wearableart, wooden base, wooden brooch, Wooden Brooches
2 inches, acrylics, art brooch, brooch, brooches, chaos lover, contemporary art, contemporary artist, Contemporary Indian Artist, contemporary jewellery, folded series, Hand Crafted, Hand Painted Brooches, hand-cut, hand-folded, hand-sculpted, Handmade, Handmade Jewellery, indian artist, khaos philos, khaosphilos, Layered, Layers, made in india, MadeInIndia, magnet clasp, Make In India, naina, naina redhu, naina.co, One Of A Kind, OneOfAKind, original art, unique, Unique Accessories, vintage block, wearable art, wearable art brooch, wearable art jewellery, wearableart, wooden base, wooden brooch, Wooden Brooches
2 inches, acrylics, art brooch, brooch, brooches, chaos lover, contemporary art, contemporary artist, Contemporary Indian Artist, contemporary jewellery, folded series, Hand Crafted, Hand Painted Brooches, hand-cut, hand-folded, hand-sculpted, Handmade, Handmade Jewellery, indian artist, khaos philos, khaosphilos, Layered, Layers, made in india, MadeInIndia, magnet clasp, Make In India, naina, naina redhu, naina.co, One Of A Kind, OneOfAKind, original art, unique, Unique Accessories, vintage block, wearable art, wearable art brooch, wearable art jewellery, wearableart, wooden base, wooden brooch, Wooden Brooches
2 inches, acrylics, art brooch, brooch, brooches, chaos lover, contemporary art, contemporary artist, Contemporary Indian Artist, contemporary jewellery, folded series, Hand Crafted, Hand Painted Brooches, hand-cut, hand-folded, hand-sculpted, Handmade, Handmade Jewellery, indian artist, khaos philos, khaosphilos, Layered, Layers, made in india, MadeInIndia, magnet clasp, Make In India, naina, naina redhu, naina.co, One Of A Kind, OneOfAKind, original art, unique, Unique Accessories, vintage block, wearable art, wearable art brooch, wearable art jewellery, wearableart, wooden base, wooden brooch, Wooden Brooches
2 inches, acrylics, art brooch, brooch, brooches, chaos lover, contemporary art, contemporary artist, Contemporary Indian Artist, contemporary jewellery, folded series, Hand Crafted, Hand Painted Brooches, hand-cut, hand-folded, hand-sculpted, Handmade, Handmade Jewellery, indian artist, khaos philos, khaosphilos, Layered, Layers, made in india, MadeInIndia, magnet clasp, Make In India, naina, naina redhu, naina.co, One Of A Kind, OneOfAKind, original art, unique, Unique Accessories, vintage block, wearable art, wearable art brooch, wearable art jewellery, wearableart, wooden base, wooden brooch, Wooden Brooches
2 inches, acrylics, art brooch, brooch, brooches, chaos lover, contemporary art, contemporary artist, Contemporary Indian Artist, contemporary jewellery, folded series, Hand Crafted, Hand Painted Brooches, hand-cut, hand-folded, hand-sculpted, Handmade, Handmade Jewellery, indian artist, khaos philos, khaosphilos, Layered, Layers, made in india, MadeInIndia, magnet clasp, Make In India, naina, naina redhu, naina.co, One Of A Kind, OneOfAKind, original art, unique, Unique Accessories, vintage block, wearable art, wearable art brooch, wearable art jewellery, wearableart, wooden base, wooden brooch, Wooden Brooches
2 inches, acrylics, art brooch, brooch, brooches, chaos lover, contemporary art, contemporary artist, Contemporary Indian Artist, contemporary jewellery, folded series, Hand Crafted, Hand Painted Brooches, hand-cut, hand-folded, hand-sculpted, Handmade, Handmade Jewellery, indian artist, khaos philos, khaosphilos, Layered, Layers, made in india, MadeInIndia, magnet clasp, Make In India, naina, naina redhu, naina.co, One Of A Kind, OneOfAKind, original art, unique, Unique Accessories, vintage block, wearable art, wearable art brooch, wearable art jewellery, wearableart, wooden base, wooden brooch, Wooden Brooches
2 inches, acrylics, art brooch, brooch, brooches, chaos lover, contemporary art, contemporary artist, Contemporary Indian Artist, contemporary jewellery, folded series, Hand Crafted, Hand Painted Brooches, hand-cut, hand-folded, hand-sculpted, Handmade, Handmade Jewellery, indian artist, khaos philos, khaosphilos, Layered, Layers, made in india, MadeInIndia, magnet clasp, Make In India, naina, naina redhu, naina.co, One Of A Kind, OneOfAKind, original art, unique, Unique Accessories, vintage block, wearable art, wearable art brooch, wearable art jewellery, wearableart, wooden base, wooden brooch, Wooden Brooches
2 inches, acrylics, art brooch, brooch, brooches, chaos lover, contemporary art, contemporary artist, Contemporary Indian Artist, contemporary jewellery, folded series, Hand Crafted, Hand Painted Brooches, hand-cut, hand-folded, hand-sculpted, Handmade, Handmade Jewellery, indian artist, khaos philos, khaosphilos, Layered, Layers, made in india, MadeInIndia, magnet clasp, Make In India, naina, naina redhu, naina.co, One Of A Kind, OneOfAKind, original art, unique, Unique Accessories, vintage block, wearable art, wearable art brooch, wearable art jewellery, wearableart, wooden base, wooden brooch, Wooden Brooches

Shop the Brooches

Please note : My original art and fine-art prints are exclusively available to acquire only on my website.

I created a 7 minute video talking about the brooches, demonstrating how to wear them, some styling ideas and apparently, in the entire video, I mispronounced “brooch”! It’s pronounced “broach” but can be spelled both “broach” and “brooch”? Why does English have to be so complicated?!

Having released a series of

Total
14
Shares
Share
Tweet
Pin it
Share
Share
Share
Share
Share
Share
Related Topics

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: