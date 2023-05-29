This photograph was taken in Thanedar, Himachal Pradesh.

Thanedar is known for being the origin point of India’s first apple sapling. Captured in the month of May, the image is meant to illustrate the transformation of blossoming flowers into small apples, a nod to the unending cycle of life.

Hovering over the scene, a lone cloud forms a quiet backdrop. Below, mountain ranges spread out, their distinct contours amplified with a touch of red.

This union of nature’s components and digital enhancements, hopefully, crafts an aesthetic that appeals to my viewers and readers. Straddling realism and abstraction, this fine-art print will appeal to art collectors drawn to the blend of history, nature, and artistic interpretation.

The print is available in five sizes, starting from an A5 and going up to an A1. Printed on museum-grade archival paper, using museum-grade archival inks.

