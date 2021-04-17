Portraits of Karishma Jhalani for Janavi India x Kiera Chaplin

Photographed in October 2020 for a collaboration between Jyotika Jahalani’s Janavi India and Kiera Chaplin. A series of portraits of the stunning and super-nice Karishma Jhalani. It was a joy to photograph her and a big thank you to the rest of the Janavi India team for their assistance, especially Yuv and Saanchi.

Karishma is a filmmaker, writer, and daughter of our Founder, Jyotika Jhalani. She is draped in various exquisite cashmere stoles and shawls from the Janavi India label. Garments are from her own wardrobe.

This curation of images is my personal selection from the portrait series. Post-production and re-touching on the images has been done by me.

