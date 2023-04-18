Dried Tulips

A couple of weeks ago, I photographed and published some images of these gorgeous tulips by 1 Magnolia Lane, which is a floral atelier in the NCR Region in India.

I was scheduled to be on a road trip and decided to leave the flowers as is while I was away. I wanted to see how they would look once they dried out completely. Since it is the Summer Season in Gurgaon, there would be no chance of mold / fungus / rot. I wasn’t sure if the flowers would be visually appealing when dry – I’ve literally never seen dry tulips.

Then I came back home last night and I thought that the dried tulips looked beautiful enough to photograph. And here they are! the last photograph is of the dried flowers in the garbage.

