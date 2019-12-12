Carl F. Bucherer, Heritage Bicompax Annual, December 2019, India

Being inspired has never been a problem for me. Find me a good story-teller and I’m enthralled. But, when it comes to being inspired by brands… now THAT is a tough task. I’m hard to please. It’s easy to be grateful to clients who appreciate my skills by hiring me for them, and, in the long run, that inspires me to keep going. To continue to honor my work and be always learning and always pushing myself. But that’s not what I’m talking about here. Here, I’m talking about turning me into a wide-eyed child while a story is being told and me leaving the room inspired to do better for my own brand.

For some reason, the Carl F. Bucherer brand, has done that for me. That the brand has been family-owned since its inception, is of course a huge factor in garnering respect in my eyes. But it isn’t just that. It is how Laurent Lecamp tells it.

Laurent’s designation is Executive Vice President Sales ( International ) at Carl F. Bucherer. To me, he is the face of the brand because he’s the only one from the brand that I’ve ever met in-person. He is a good story-teller. The way he talks about it, Carl F. Bucherer isn’t just a luxury watch brand, it is something you would want to be a part of. Something you want to go see more of. Something that if you spent time with, you would learn invaluable things and that would make your life better.

The only other luxury brand that sparks my imagination, would be Hermes.

As with most such evenings in Delhi these days, ( by “these”, I mean the super busy festive season where there’s six event invitations on one day! ),I had no plans of writing about the evening tea at The Blue Room at The Imperial Hotel with Carl F. Bucherer. I was invited. I went because I wanted to know more. Since my last meeting, I’d spent some time learning more about the brand and its legacy and it felt like there was a possibility that I might learn more.

I don’t know anything about timepieces – as I joked at the event, I can photograph the pieces beautifully but I am not a watch expert and don’t know anything about movements or what goes into watch making or even the history of time pieces. So, I’m fascinated by everything Laurent has to say. And he’s a meticulous researcher. The first book that he co-authored, was “Independent Luxury“, in which him and his co-author talk about how independent luxury brands are of prime importance to the worldwide luxury market. And now Laurent has written another book on his own, called “How Was It In A Thousand Years”, which talks about how a handful of brands have survived for thousands of years. He is the CEO of Carl F. Bucherer in Japan, so there’s a lot of research that he carried out in the country. Japan is known for its heritage, skilled masters and complete dedication to their craft.

I haven’t managed to get my hands on either of the books and you will not be surprised to know that I want both, obviously. Ideally signed by Laurent. But of course!

One day, I hope I will be able to talk about my own brand as enthrallingly as Laurent talks about Bucherer.

The event was held to celebrate and formally announce the launch of the Heritage Bicompax Annual timepiece. The watch was released earlier this year at BaselWorld and is now making its way to end-customers. The brand manufactures only 1888 pieces of each of its watches. The bicompax is available in two versions : a black and white Panda watch and a rose gold version with a beautiful leather strap.

There was also the Patravi Scubatec Black Manta, which is a titanium watch with a strap made from recycled plastic.

Carl F. Bucherer is a Swiss watch company based in Lucerne, Switzerland, which manufactures luxury men’s and women’s mechanical watches.

Carl F. Bucherer : Website | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Laurent Lecamp : LinkedIn | Instagram

I was invited by WordsWork. Thank you!

I earnestly hope that my path crosses again with Carl F. Bucherer and with Laurent.

Hopefully, in the new year to come!

For previous features on luxury brands on the Naina.co blog, see #EyesForLuxury.