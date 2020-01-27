Windmill Design Festival 2020 : Participating Artists & Designers

The Windmill Design Festival began as a community event organised by Windmill Furniture and Pradeep Sachdeva Design Associates at their studio in Aya Nagar, New Delhi along with their neighbour Pure Ghee Designs.

This year is the 7th edition of the festival and will be held on the 15th & 16th of February, 2020 from 11 am to 7 pm. It will feature designers and artists working on products for the home including furniture, furnishings, home accessories, and tableware.

Entry is free.

PARTICIPANTS

Windmill Furniture on Instagram : @windmillfurniture

Customized & handcrafted modern wooden furniture. They are the hosts of the festival and provide space to the other participating designers and artists. Pure Ghee Designs on Instagram : @puregheedesigns

Pure Ghee is a Delhi based, woman run, accessory brand creating joy through hand crafted bags, jewelry and home accessories.

Cevvanti on Instagram : @cevvanti

Cevvanti® is a home furnishings firm started in Gurgaon. Their craftsmen have associated with the style for over 25 years and are able to adapt the designs over an array of home products. Their specialties include embroidery and screen printing. Clay Story on Instagram : @a.clay.story

Anumita Jain started learning pottery right after graduating as a product designer from NIFT Delhi. For almost 4 years she pursued pottery alongside a job, where she was heading the design team for an export firm in Gurgaon. Each piece is is completely handcrafted, start to finish, by Anumita.

Design Alchemy on Instagram : @_designalchemy_

Creations conceived as sculptures, metals blended to create flashes of antique gold, Design Alchemy is a New Delhi based Sculptural Design firm. Divyam Surabhi Ceramics on Instagram : @divyamsurabhi

A unique collection of handmade ceramics by Divyam Surabhi. Unique tableware objects for unique humans.

Veenu Shah, Founder of The Enamelist Society : On Instagram : @theenamelistsocietyindia

Veenu has been enameling since the last 55 years. Started The Enamelist Society, an NGO, in the year2000 to teach new techniques in vitreous enameling to craftsmen and anyone else that was interested. They make jewellery and functional pieces like bowls, trays, art pieces and installations of hanging and standing mobiles, prayer wheels etc. every item is made in the studio from scratch. ToWithFrom on Instagram : @towithfrom

Products for home and personal use that are conceptualized and designed by the studio Unlike Design Co.. Most ToWithFrom products are produced in partnership with expert craftspeople from craft rich regions across India, imbibing touches of tradition with a modern aesthetic.

Opaque Studio by Kritika, on Instagram : @opaque.studio

Opaque Studio conceptualizes & designs products that make heads turn. Inspire and liven up spaces with our utility-centric furniture & lifestyle accessories. The Oriental Dwarf on Instagram: @theorientaldwarf

Alcohol Ink Art by Aditi.

Zo Lighting Studio, on Instagram : @zo.lighting

Zo is a Lighting Design Studio creating products that have a modern take on something essentially Indian, bringing together technology with design. Living by Lama on Instagram: @livingbylama

A collective working on alternative design, they are constantly experimenting with and exploring new materials and processes.

Glass Forest on Instagram: @_glass_forest_

Glass | Forms | Experiments | Home decor | Lifestyle Accessories | Installations Gomaads on Instagram: @gomaads

Handcrafted, raw, minimal & functional, everyday concrete

KhaosPhilos, my art label, will also be a participant at the Windmill Design Festival! This will be the first time I will be showcasing my art in public. Here’s a brief Artist’s Profile that I worked on :

The artist, Naina Redhu with “Grassea”, a 24 inch canvas painting, which will be showcased at the Windmill Design Festival 2020.

Naina Redhu is a Visual Artist. With a career spanning 16 years, including professional work in the areas of photography and branding design, this is Naina’s first public showcase of her non-photographic work. Her love of color is evident in the vibrant photographs that she is known for. She showcases that same love on canvas – a harmony of shapes and vibrant colors expressing the joy of “play”. This is how she sees the circular canvases and the meditative lines she paints on them. Deriving order and balance from the chaos of life, Naina’s art label is called “KhaosPhilos“, meaning “chaos lover”. With playful and bright colors, the current exhibit will feature a range of sizes. From large canvas pieces ( 4 feet in diameter ) to smaller, wearable art pieces on wood ( the smallest of which is 2 inches in diameter ).

I will also be displaying my wearable art mini paintings.

WORKSHOPS AT THE FESTIVAL

15th February 12pm – 1pm : Fermentation workshop by Anita Tiku

3pm – 4pm : Flowers from waste fabrics – Pure Ghee Designs

4:30pm – 5:30pm : Tai Chi in the Garden by Vidya Thogbram 16th February 2pm – 3pm : Sketching Workshop by Purushotam Panda

3pm – 4pm : Story telling workshop by Bhavna Bhat

3pm – 4pm : Flowers from waste fabrics – Pure Ghee Designs

THE CAFE

Food & beverages will be available to buy at The Cafe, hosted by The Culinary Lab, which is a boutique catering and culinary events company based in Gurugram.

You can email windmill@ayanagar.com for more details and if you would like to register for the workshops.

THE WINDMILL SPACE

I’ve had a chance to visit the venue a couple of times and will be going again before the festival – because I still need to measure the wall on which I will be hanging my art! It’s a beautiful and LARGE loft, which normally houses all the furniture produced by Windmill Furniture. For the festival, it is cleared out and artists and designers get to showcase their work in the same space.

Here are some photographs that I shot on my phone recently – luckily, Delhi was having a sunny, blue-sky day!

DIRECTIONS & HOW TO GET THERE

The nearest Metro Station is ArjanGarh.

Windmill Furniture, Aya Nagar on Google Maps

Parking will be tough to find. Preferably, take a cab / bring your driver. If you’re planning to take a cab, on your way back, you are more likely to find an Uber Go, not an Uber Premiere. Or, you could hail an auto-rickshaw till the main road near the Metro Station and hail a cab from there.

Come say Hi!