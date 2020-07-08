Simplified Shutter, Aperture, ISO & their relationship with Light

RSS The Naina Redhu Experience Podcast
  • Naina's Monday Ask Me Anything 06/07/2020 July 7, 2020
    ( Instagram Profile Review : https://www.naina.co/instagram ) How to enhance writing skills? @devineseven Ever tried glass painting? @tushar_babbar How do you deal with friends (not close ones), asking for free business advice? @sanjanasamuel How are you keeping your eyes safe despite being exposed to screens so much? @manhpreetsingh How to find your ace style in […]
  • Naina's Monday Ask Me Anything 29th June 2020 June 30, 2020
    Workshops : workshopsbynaina.com Art Shop : khaosphilos.com Subscribe to the Newsletter : naina.co/newsletter Any photography session in the coming weeks? Yes! Definitely one free webinar for an hour where I plan to talk about the absolute basics for those of us who know a good photo when we see it but don't know how to […]
  • Naina's Monday Ask Me Anything 22nd June 2020 June 30, 2020
    How do you differentiate between positive criticism & unwanted advice? "Criticism" has two definitions : "the expression of disapproval of someone or something on the basis of perceived faults or mistakes" & "the analysis and judgement of the merits and faults of a literary or artistic work". The former is negative & unhelpful. The latter […]
  • Naina's Monday Ask Me Anything 15th June 2020 June 22, 2020
    As a new brand / creator, how do I get visibility? How will people get to know about me? ...... Online + offline approach. 1. Do / make / be good quality. 2. Meet people in-person / interact online. 3. Talk about what you do, consistently. Share. 4. Repeat. Give it time. If you have […]
  • Selling Art On Etsy: Should I Do It? #TheNainaRedhuExperience 107 June 13, 2020
    TLDR : No. Don’t. Some of the reasons that I’ve been able to think of why selling on Etsy is a bad idea for your brand and business : .....ALGORITHMS You, your shop, your brand and your livelihood is at the mercy of Etsy’s Algorithm. If they decide to de-incentivize the category of products under […]
  • 5 Questions on Naina's Monday AMA, 8th June 2020 June 8, 2020
    How to make a shift from Freelancing to Professional when it comes to Photography? A Freelancer is someone who is self-employed and hired to work for different companies on particular assignments. A Freelancer is a Professional. "Free" + "Lance" : a medieval mercenary - a professional hired to do a job. A Professional might be […]
  • The Joe Rogan Experience Podcast Moves to Spotify : What Does That Mean? #Podcasting #SocialMedia #Spotify May 22, 2020
    Read related blog post here on the Naina.co blog. Naina Redhu is a professional photographer. Her career, spanning 16 years, started with an MBA in IT & Systems, to a job as an Innovation Management Consultant, to branding & graphic design work for international clients, to a full-time solo-entrepreneurship as an Experience Collector. Naina has […]
  • #TNRE 102: Photographing People in Public Spaces in India #TheNainaRedhuExperience May 20, 2020
    Disclaimer: I am not a lawyer. This is not legal advice. I'm only talking about my experiences & how to probably handle it professionally. Speak to a lawyer who has worked with photographers and / or is an Intellectual Property lawyer & knows laws on privacy & copyright. Naina Redhu is a professional photographer. Her […]
  • 104 #TNRE : Influencer Marketing For Brands Part 10 : During A Pandemic #TheNainaRedhuExperience May 20, 2020
    This is part of an ongoing series where I talk about getting started on Influencer Marketing from the point of view of Brands. If you are a brand / brand manager & have been wanting to understand how to work with Influencers, I recommend getting started from Part 1 on this playlist on YoutTube Naina […]
  • #TNRE 103: Isolation Creation Pressure in the time of CoronaVirus #TheNainaRedhuExperience March 26, 2020
    You don't HAVE TO create something new everyday to post on your social media accounts. Your first responsibility is towards yourself and your family : stay safe, stay home! Naina Redhu is a professional photographer. Her career, spanning 16 years, started with an MBA in IT & Systems, to a job as an Innovation Management […]

Simplified Shutter, Aperture, ISO & their relationship with Light

When I was a n00b photographer, I spent far too much time trying to figure out how the shutter, aperture and ISO settings were related to each other. I started my photography practice on an analog / film camera. To know how the settings worked with each other – especially when I couldn’t see what the image looked like on the back of the SLR screen – I used to write with a pen in a little diary that I used to carry with me. 35 frames in one film roll, and notes for all 35 frames in the diary. Once the roll was developed at the local photo studio, I would sit down and transfer the settings notes – again by hand – onto the back of each 4×6 inch photo print.

That is how I taught myself.

Now of course, there’s instant feedback at the back of your DSLR’s screen. You can immediately see what the image looks like and you can read the settings and you can adjust accordingly. ( Did you know that this practice of checking the back of the camera after each shot is called “chimping“? )

Last week, I conducted my very first photography related webinar. While the subject specifically pertained to “smartphone” photography, more than a handful of the 20 odd participants also had DSLR related questions. There was a collective “Ooof!” when one of the participants expressed their wish for a simple way to understand how the aperture setting interacted with the shutter speed setting and the ISO setting etc.

That got me thinking. I had not seen anything that would simplify these settings to a layperson. I decided to give it a shot. The idea was to make it so simple that even a child would be able to understand it. The strict rule that I maintained in my head was that I was forbidden to use any technical jargon.

I made it free to download because I think it will be helpful to a lot of people and while the information is quite valuable, I chose to have it spread farther for free instead of putting a high price tag on it and keeping it exclusive.

About 50 people have downloaded the PDF at the time of publishing this blog post. It is in English. And now that I type this sentence, I’m thinking of doing a Hindi version too. That would be cool. Will also make it available to download for free.

Download the FREE PDF by clicking on the item below

I hope you find this useful. It’s like a cheat sheet meant for complete n00bs and people who have a DSLR but don’t quite know what to do with it, etc. Or anyone else who is confused about things like shutter speed / ISO / aperture and light / noise / blurry backgrounds / camera stability, etc.

If you would like to share it with your friends, please send them this link : naina.co/simple where they can download the PDF. Distribution of the PDF / or material from the PDF needs written permission from me. Write to me if you have any questions : n@naina.co is my email address. All Rights Reserved. 2020.

If you find the pdf useful, consider buying me a beer!
To never miss an announcement ( free / paid resources or workshops ), sign up to my newsletter

More From the Naina.co Shop

Total
0
Shares
Share
Tweet
Pin it
Share
Share
Share
Share
Share
Share
Related Topics

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.