Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, Desktop Wallpaper

Rarely do I like two-tone images but these seem to work well for architecture. I also like the framing and composition – works better for a desktop even though it is not the correct orientation of the building itself. This was photographed in the morning around 10 a.m.

Before going, I had searched for the location online and one of the tips I came across was to be careful around this structure or one could get burnt. Strong bright Sun and metal structure and the thought hadn’t even crossed my mind before that.

I didn’t touch the building but even standing in the Sun being reflected off of the building was HOT. It was so intense that I had to immediately get out from particular spots. I guess if it’s winter time, this could be a nice place to hang out during the day.

WHY I WAS IN LOS ANGELES

I was in Los Angeles courtesy Adobe and their annual creativity conference called Adobe Max. Without Adobe, this image would not have been possible in 2019.

You can download the 2500 pixel wide image at this link. ( Personal use only, for your personal desktop / laptop. You can also turn this image 90 degrees to the right and use it on your mobile phone as a wallpaper. That is the orientation I would prefer if I used it on my hand held device. )

I am working on some more images from the Los Angeles trip, that I will continue to release as desktop wallpapers throughout 2020.

