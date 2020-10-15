Chrysanthemum Close-Up : Desktop Wallpaper Release

There was a Chrysanthemum Show going on at The Huntington Library and Botanical Garden when I visited and I got a ton of photographs of these beautiful cluster flowers. This is just one of the images that I am releasing as part of this collection of desktop wallpapers.

WHY I WAS IN LOS ANGELES

I was in Los Angeles courtesy Adobe and their annual creativity conference called Adobe Max. Without Adobe, this image would not have been possible in 2019.

You can download the 2500 pixel wide image at this link. ( Personal use only, for your personal desktop / laptop. You can also turn this image 90 degrees to the left or right and use it on your mobile phone as a wallpaper. )

I am about to wrap up on desktop wallpaper quality images from the Los Angeles trip – just as 2020 is about to wrap up. I will continue to add all images to the newest blog posts announcing the release. You can click on any of the images to get the high-resolution version for your desktop or mobile phone.

If you are interested in acquiring a print of any of these image, please reach out to me via email on n@naina.co