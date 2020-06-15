Butterfly Agave : Desktop Wallpaper Release

The Butterfly Agave has red and orange spikes and the leaves are coated waxy to look almost blue.

Agave Potatorum would be the Latin name. Also known as the Verschaffelt Agave.

It is June, my birthday month – I’m turning 40! Hooray! And it’s time for another colorful wallpaper for your desktop and mine. Yes, I do change the wallpaper on my laptop and iPad whenever I publish one to share with my readers too.

Photographed at The Huntington Library and Botanical Gardens in Los Angeles.

WHY I WAS IN LOS ANGELES

I was in Los Angeles courtesy Adobe and their annual creativity conference called Adobe Max. Without Adobe, this image would not have been possible in 2019.

You can download the 2500 pixel wide image at this link. ( Personal use only, for your personal desktop / laptop. You can also turn this image 90 degrees to the left ( my preference ) or right and use it on your mobile phone as a wallpaper. )

I am working on some more images from the Los Angeles trip, that I will continue to release as desktop wallpapers throughout 2020. I continue to add all images to the newest blog posts announcing the release. You can click on any of the images to get the high-resolution version for your desktop or mobile phone.

If you are interested in acquiring a print of any of these image, please reach out to me via email on n@naina.co