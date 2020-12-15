Pavement Trees : Los Angeles Desktop Wallpaper Round-Up 2020

Here’s to a little glint of sunshine no matter where you are in the world. A small window into green, right from your desktop. Hope you have a wonderful 2021! Happy New Year.

All desktop wallpaper images from the Los Angeles series that were published over the year 2020 are included in this blog post. Save and share and use.

WHY I WAS IN LOS ANGELES

I was in Los Angeles courtesy Adobe and their annual creativity conference called Adobe Max. Without Adobe, this image would not have been possible in 2019.

You can download the 2500 pixel wide image at this link. ( Personal use only, for your personal desktop / laptop. You can also turn this image 90 degrees to the left or right and use it on your mobile phone as a wallpaper. )

You can click on any of the images below to get the high-resolution version for your desktop or mobile phone.

If you are interested in acquiring a print of any of these image, please reach out to me via email on n@naina.co