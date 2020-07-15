Desert Moonrise : Desktop Wallpaper Release

The Sun has not quite set. The tallest of the trees are still catching the golden light. The Moon is out. It was a magical sight with a lot of us visitors oohing and aahing at the sight. Many of us don’t remember to look up but it’s nice that the ones who do are confident enough to gasp audibly so that the others might catch a glimpse as well.

Or, as a photographer, I don’t have to make any sounds – I just have to point my camera in a particular direction and the other humans in my vicinity will have no choice but to look in that same direction. It’s just how we’re programmed.

Photographed at The Huntington Library and Botanical Gardens in Los Angeles.

WHY I WAS IN LOS ANGELES

I was in Los Angeles courtesy Adobe and their annual creativity conference called Adobe Max. Without Adobe, this image would not have been possible in 2019.

You can download the 2500 pixel wide image at this link. ( Personal use only, for your personal desktop / laptop. I’ve been recommending for most of the wallpapers that you can also turn this image 90 degrees to the left or right and use it on your mobile phone as a wallpaper. But I don’t think it will work for this one. Don’t let me stop you though! )

I am working on some more images from the Los Angeles trip, that I will continue to release as desktop wallpapers throughout 2020. I continue to add all images to the newest blog posts announcing the release. You can click on any of the images to get the high-resolution version for your desktop or mobile phone.

If you are interested in acquiring a print of any of these image, please reach out to me via email on n@naina.co