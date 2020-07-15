Desert Moonrise : Desktop Wallpaper Release

RSS The Naina Redhu Experience Podcast
  • Naina's Monday Ask Me Anything 13/07/2020 July 14, 2020
    QUESTIONS : 1. What's the one thing that you're really worried about right now? 2. I'm a wedding photographer who hasn't posted on IG since March. How do I start posting again? Posting about weddings just didn't seem right ... how do I re-approach it now, 4 months later? 3. If there are so many […]
  • Naina's Monday Ask Me Anything 06/07/2020 July 7, 2020
    ( Instagram Profile Review : https://www.naina.co/instagram ) How to enhance writing skills? @devineseven Ever tried glass painting? @tushar_babbar How do you deal with friends (not close ones), asking for free business advice? @sanjanasamuel How are you keeping your eyes safe despite being exposed to screens so much? @manhpreetsingh How to find your ace style in […]
  • Naina's Monday Ask Me Anything 29th June 2020 June 30, 2020
    Workshops : workshopsbynaina.com Art Shop : khaosphilos.com Subscribe to the Newsletter : naina.co/newsletter Any photography session in the coming weeks? Yes! Definitely one free webinar for an hour where I plan to talk about the absolute basics for those of us who know a good photo when we see it but don't know how to […]
  • Naina's Monday Ask Me Anything 22nd June 2020 June 30, 2020
    How do you differentiate between positive criticism & unwanted advice? "Criticism" has two definitions : "the expression of disapproval of someone or something on the basis of perceived faults or mistakes" & "the analysis and judgement of the merits and faults of a literary or artistic work". The former is negative & unhelpful. The latter […]
  • Naina's Monday Ask Me Anything 15th June 2020 June 22, 2020
    As a new brand / creator, how do I get visibility? How will people get to know about me? ...... Online + offline approach. 1. Do / make / be good quality. 2. Meet people in-person / interact online. 3. Talk about what you do, consistently. Share. 4. Repeat. Give it time. If you have […]
  • Selling Art On Etsy: Should I Do It? #TheNainaRedhuExperience 107 June 13, 2020
    TLDR : No. Don’t. Some of the reasons that I’ve been able to think of why selling on Etsy is a bad idea for your brand and business : .....ALGORITHMS You, your shop, your brand and your livelihood is at the mercy of Etsy’s Algorithm. If they decide to de-incentivize the category of products under […]
  • 5 Questions on Naina's Monday AMA, 8th June 2020 June 8, 2020
    How to make a shift from Freelancing to Professional when it comes to Photography? A Freelancer is someone who is self-employed and hired to work for different companies on particular assignments. A Freelancer is a Professional. "Free" + "Lance" : a medieval mercenary - a professional hired to do a job. A Professional might be […]
  • The Joe Rogan Experience Podcast Moves to Spotify : What Does That Mean? #Podcasting #SocialMedia #Spotify May 22, 2020
    Read related blog post here on the Naina.co blog. Naina Redhu is a professional photographer. Her career, spanning 16 years, started with an MBA in IT & Systems, to a job as an Innovation Management Consultant, to branding & graphic design work for international clients, to a full-time solo-entrepreneurship as an Experience Collector. Naina has […]
  • #TNRE 102: Photographing People in Public Spaces in India #TheNainaRedhuExperience May 20, 2020
    Disclaimer: I am not a lawyer. This is not legal advice. I'm only talking about my experiences & how to probably handle it professionally. Speak to a lawyer who has worked with photographers and / or is an Intellectual Property lawyer & knows laws on privacy & copyright. Naina Redhu is a professional photographer. Her […]
  • 104 #TNRE : Influencer Marketing For Brands Part 10 : During A Pandemic #TheNainaRedhuExperience May 20, 2020
    This is part of an ongoing series where I talk about getting started on Influencer Marketing from the point of view of Brands. If you are a brand / brand manager & have been wanting to understand how to work with Influencers, I recommend getting started from Part 1 on this playlist on YoutTube Naina […]
Desert Moonrise : Desktop Wallpaper Release

The Sun has not quite set. The tallest of the trees are still catching the golden light. The Moon is out. It was a magical sight with a lot of us visitors oohing and aahing at the sight. Many of us don’t remember to look up but it’s nice that the ones who do are confident enough to gasp audibly so that the others might catch a glimpse as well.

Or, as a photographer, I don’t have to make any sounds – I just have to point my camera in a particular direction and the other humans in my vicinity will have no choice but to look in that same direction. It’s just how we’re programmed.

Photographed at The Huntington Library and Botanical Gardens in Los Angeles.

WHY I WAS IN LOS ANGELES

I was in Los Angeles courtesy Adobe and their annual creativity conference called Adobe Max. Without Adobe, this image would not have been possible in 2019. 

You can download the 2500 pixel wide image at this link. ( Personal use only, for your personal desktop / laptop. I’ve been recommending for most of the wallpapers that you can also turn this image 90 degrees to the left or right and use it on your mobile phone as a wallpaper. But I don’t think it will work for this one. Don’t let me stop you though! )

I am working on some more images from the Los Angeles trip, that I will continue to release as desktop wallpapers throughout 2020. I continue to add all images to the newest blog posts announcing the release. You can click on any of the images to get the high-resolution version for your desktop or mobile phone.

If you are interested in acquiring a print of any of these image, please reach out to me via email on n@naina.co

Desert Moonrise : Desktop Wallpaper by Naina Redhu
Butterfly Agave : Desktop Wallpaper by Naina Redhu
Mountains From The Air : Desktop Wallpaper by Naina Redhu
Sunlight Through Leaves : Desktop Wallpaper by Naina Redhu
Downtown Los Angeles Sunset : Desktop Wallpaper by Naina Redhu
Prickly Pear Desktop Wallpaper by Naina Redhu
Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles : Desktop Wallpaper by Naina Redhu
Desert GardeN : Desktop Wallpaper by Naina Redhu
