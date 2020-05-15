Mountains From The Air : Desktop Wallpaper Release

This image evokes desolation in mind at first instance.

But then it evokes power and vastness. Another two-tone, even monotone image for your desktop. I’m not one to usually use such images but I know it can work for someone who otherwise has a cluttered desktop. It’ll look great on a clean desktop too but it won’t distract if you’ve got too many icons going.

This was photographed on the way from India to Doha, which was a stop over on my way to Los Angeles. Probably somewhere over Iran / Iraq.

WHY I WAS IN LOS ANGELES

I was in Los Angeles courtesy Adobe and their annual creativity conference called Adobe Max. Without Adobe, this image would not have been possible in 2019.

You can download the 2500 pixel wide image at this link. ( Personal use only, for your personal desktop / laptop. You can also turn this image 90 degrees to the left ( my preference ) or right and use it on your mobile phone as a wallpaper. )

I am working on some more images from the Los Angeles trip, that I will continue to release as desktop wallpapers throughout 2020. I continue to add all images to the newest blog posts announcing the release. You can click on any of the images to get the high-resolution version for your desktop or mobile phone.

If you are interested in acquiring a print of any of these image, please reach out to me via email on n@naina.co