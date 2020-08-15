Agave Attenuata : Desktop Wallpaper Release

It is hard to keep up with all the varieties of succulents – even Agaves have so many varieties. I have a feeling I love them all. Full blown “Plant-Lady” is happening.

This one is colloquially also known as Foxtail or Lion’s Tail Agave. It is the only “unarmed” Agave, which is to say that it has no spikes or thorns. It’s a beauty.

Photographed while walking the streets of a residential area near Beverly Hills in Los Angeles.

WHY I WAS IN LOS ANGELES

I was in Los Angeles courtesy Adobe and their annual creativity conference called Adobe Max. Without Adobe, this image would not have been possible in 2019.

You can download the 2500 pixel wide image at this link. ( Personal use only, for your personal desktop / laptop. You can also turn this image 90 degrees to the left or right – my preference – and use it on your mobile phone as a wallpaper. )

I am working on some more images from the Los Angeles trip, that I will continue to release as desktop wallpapers throughout 2020. I continue to add all images to the newest blog posts announcing the release. You can click on any of the images to get the high-resolution version for your desktop or mobile phone.

If you are interested in acquiring a print of any of these image, please reach out to me via email on n@naina.co