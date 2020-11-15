Cactus Spikes : Desktop Wallpaper Release

Cactus Spikes shadows on a cactus leaf.

WHY I WAS IN LOS ANGELES

I was in Los Angeles courtesy Adobe and their annual creativity conference called Adobe Max. Without Adobe, this image would not have been possible in 2019.

You can download the 2500 pixel wide image at this link. ( Personal use only, for your personal desktop / laptop. You can also turn this image 90 degrees to the left or right and use it on your mobile phone as a wallpaper. )

Just one more desktop wallpaper from this series is left to publish for 2020! Cannot believe another year gone by – like all the other years. All images released throughout the year from this series will be included in the last blog post . You can click on any of the images to get the high-resolution version for your desktop or mobile phone.

If you are interested in acquiring a print of any of these image, please reach out to me via email on n@naina.co