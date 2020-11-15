desktop wallpaper, naina redhu, naina.co, los angeles, california, eyesfordestinations, eyesforla, eyesforamerica, professional photographer, travel photographer, travel blogger, professional blogger, experience collector, international traveler, phone wallpaper, cactus, spikes, close up, cactus wallpaper

Cactus Spikes : Desktop Wallpaper Release

Cactus Spikes shadows on a cactus leaf.

WHY I WAS IN LOS ANGELES

I was in Los Angeles courtesy Adobe and their annual creativity conference called Adobe Max. Without Adobe, this image would not have been possible in 2019. 

You can download the 2500 pixel wide image at this link. ( Personal use only, for your personal desktop / laptop. You can also turn this image 90 degrees to the left or right and use it on your mobile phone as a wallpaper. )

Just one more desktop wallpaper from this series is left to publish for 2020! Cannot believe another year gone by – like all the other years. All images released throughout the year from this series will be included in the last blog post . You can click on any of the images to get the high-resolution version for your desktop or mobile phone.

If you are interested in acquiring a print of any of these image, please reach out to me via email on n@naina.co

desktop wallpaper, naina redhu, naina.co, los angeles, california, eyesfordestinations, eyesforla, eyesforamerica, professional photographer, travel photographer, travel blogger, professional blogger, experience collector, international traveler, phone wallpaper, cactus, spikes, close up, cactus wallpaper
Cactus Spikes : Desktop Wallpaper by Naina Redhu
desktop wallpaper, naina redhu, naina.co, los angeles, california, eyesfordestinations, eyesforla, eyesforamerica, professional photographer, travel photographer, travel blogger, professional blogger, experience collector, international traveler, phone wallpaper, chrysanthemum, flower wallpaper, flower close up
Chrysanthemum Close-Up : Desktop Wallpaper by Naina Redhu
desktop wallpaper, naina redhu, naina.co, los angeles, california, eyesfordestinations, eyesforla, eyesforamerica, professional photographer, travel photographer, travel blogger, professional blogger, experience collector, international traveler, phone wallpaper, cactus, california street, cactus shadows, cactus wallpaper
California Cactus : Desktop Wallpaper by Naina Redhu
desktop wallpaper, naina redhu, naina.co, los angeles, california, eyesfordestinations, eyesforla, eyesforamerica, professional photographer, travel photographer, travel blogger, professional blogger, experience collector, international traveler, phone wallpaper, agave attenuata, foxtail agave, lions tail agave, succulent, ornamental agave, unarmed agave
Agave Attenuata : Desktop Wallpaper by Naina Redhu
desktop wallpaper, naina redhu, naina.co, los angeles, california, eyesfordestinations, eyesforla, eyesforamerica, professional photographer, travel photographer, travel blogger, professional blogger, experience collector, international traveler, phone wallpaper, desert, moonrise, moon wallpaper, desert garden wallpaper, huntington botanical garden
Desert Moonrise : Desktop Wallpaper by Naina Redhu
desktop wallpaper, naina redhu, naina.co, los angeles, california, eyesfordestinations, eyesforla, eyesforamerica, professional photographer, travel photographer, travel blogger, professional blogger, experience collector, international traveler, phone wallpaper, butterfly agave, succulent, succulent wallpaper, agave wallpaper, verschaffelt agave, agave potatorum, blue leaves, orange spikes, red spikes, botanical garden
Butterfly Agave : Desktop Wallpaper by Naina Redhu
desktop wallpaper, naina redhu, naina.co, los angeles, california, eyesfordestinations, eyesforla, eyesforamerica, professional photographer, travel photographer, travel blogger, professional blogger, experience collector, international traveler, phone wallpaper, mountain range, mountains from the air, brown, jagged hills, landscape
Mountains From The Air : Desktop Wallpaper by Naina Redhu
desktop wallpaper, naina redhu, naina.co, los angeles, california, eyesfordestinations, eyesforla, eyesforamerica, professional photographer, travel photographer, travel blogger, professional blogger, experience collector, international traveler, phone wallpaper, sunlight throught tree leaves, sunlight, leaves, streaming light, huntington library, huntington botanical gardens
Sunlight Through Leaves : Desktop Wallpaper by Naina Redhu
desktop wallpaper, naina redhu, naina.co, los angeles, california, eyesfordestinations, eyesforla, eyesforamerica, professional photographer, travel photographer, travel blogger, professional blogger, experience collector, international traveler, phone wallpaper, streets of los angeles, intercontinental hotel, downtown los angeles, los angeles sunset, sunset wallpaper
Downtown Los Angeles Sunset : Desktop Wallpaper by Naina Redhu
desktop wallpaper, naina redhu, naina.co, los angeles, california, eyesfordestinations, eyesforla, eyesforamerica, professional photographer, travel photographer, travel blogger, professional blogger, experience collector, international traveler, phone wallpaper, huntington library, huntington botanical garden, prickly pear cactus, cactus wallpaper, prickly pear wallpaper
Prickly Pear Desktop Wallpaper by Naina Redhu
desktop wallpaper, naina redhu, naina.co, los angeles, california, eyesfordestinations, eyesforla, eyesforamerica, professional photographer, travel photographer, travel blogger, professional blogger, experience collector, international traveler, phone wallpaper, streets of los angeles, disney concert hall, architecture wallpaper
Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles : Desktop Wallpaper by Naina Redhu
desktop wallpaper, naina redhu, naina.co, huntington library, huntington botanical garden, los angeles, california, eyesfordestinations, eyesforla, eyesforamerica, happy new year 2020, professional photographer, travel photographer, travel blogger, professional blogger, experience collector, international traveler, desert garden, succulents, cactus, cactii, plant lady, phone wallpaper
Desert GardeN : Desktop Wallpaper by Naina Redhu
Total
0
Shares
Share
Tweet
Pin it
Share
Share
Share
Share
Share
Share
Related Topics

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.