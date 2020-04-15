RSS The Naina Redhu Experience Podcast
Sunlight Through Leaves : Desktop Wallpaper Release

Back at The Huntington Library & Botanical Gardens in Los Angeles.

When I’d gotten in at 10 a.m., which is when the place opens, the light wasn’t very interesting. I stayed till closing, which is just after Sunset. Obviously, just before Sunset, I lost my mind trying to figure out where to stay put to get the best photographs!

This was before I settled down at the Desert Garden for the Sunset.

This one works as a desktop wallpaper because of the gleaming light through the leaves. It’s bright enough at one spot to make it look like my screen is glowing. Another window into the forest via your desktop.

WHY I WAS IN LOS ANGELES

I was in Los Angeles courtesy Adobe and their annual creativity conference called Adobe Max. Without Adobe, this image would not have been possible in 2019. 

You can download the 2500 pixel wide image at this link. ( Personal use only, for your personal desktop / laptop. You can also turn this image 90 degrees to the right ( my preference ) or left and use it on your mobile phone as a wallpaper. )

I am working on some more images from the Los Angeles trip, that I will continue to release as desktop wallpapers throughout 2020. I continue to add all images to the newest blog posts announcing the release. You can click on any of the images to get the high-resolution version for your desktop or mobile phone.

If you are interested in acquiring a print of any of these image, please reach out to me via email on n@naina.co

