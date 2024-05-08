The Art Qurious is an art gallery, founded by Sangita Rajani that showcases emerging South East Asian artists. The gallery launched in India for the first time with their debut gallery showing at 1AQ in New Delhi on the 11th of April 2024. The show was hosted by Kalyani Saha.

I was commissioned to photograph the evening, to capture images that would be representative of the debut launch show. The focus was on the art patrons who graced the evening, in the context of the art as the backdrop.

The artist’s showcased are Yashwant Singh and Bhuwal Prasad. The parallelly held shows were curated by Rahul Kumar. PR was managed by TCCGGD.

The Viewing Space

Art Patrons & Their Friends

Portraits

It has been a while since I last photographed an art celebration. The last ones of note were these two that I photographed for Sotheby’s India with Bazaar India.

I specialize in making images for discerning clients when they want photographs that will capture and convey the essence of their meticulously planned celebration. I am able to make this claim after being a working photographed for the last 20 years, because of the number of times I have been told, “I’m seeing these photos, and it makes me feel like I was there.” I hope to continue to be able to bring that to my clients and their work for many more years to come.

Please visit this link to look through all my previous client work. And this link for a look through my personal projects.

When you would like to discuss your celebration with me, I can be emailed on [email protected] or called / Whatsapped on +919910022104. I am also easy to reach via DM on my Instagram @naina.