Blenders Pride Fashion Tour, 2020 : Grand Finale, Mumbai #NAINAxBPFT #MyIndiaMyPride

The Grand Finale of the 15th edition of the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour was a multi-designer extravaganza that also featured the brand’s ambassador actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas as the show-stopper.

The event started with a fashion presentation by the fashion designers and models who won the BPFT Showcase. This was followed by a panel discussion with some stalwarts from the fashion industry including Ms. Anaita Shroff and Mr. Sunil Sethi. A brief tribute to fashion designer Wendell Rodricks was presented in the form of a video.

The main event was later in the evening where models donned garments created by some of India’s leading fashion designers and walked the runway. The entire event took place the Richardon & Cruddas Mills area in Byculla, Mumbai.

I hope you enjoy the images! They are shown below in chronological order. Scroll till the end for credits.





















CREDITS























CREDITS

Thank you WhiteBalance for the water and the wada pav and the “Pooja What Is This Behaviour” memes for life. Thank you Nitya from White Media Marketing for kindly coordinating my logistics, even though I’m not on WhatsApp. Thank you Jigar for managing my spot in the pit for Bombay – couldn’t have done it with you! Thank you Siddharth for taking my incessant calls about “my spot in the pit” and “Should I come to the Content Room now?” and for the excellent brief. Thank you Karuna and Vishesh and Jeevan and Ashutosh and Chandreyee!

The previous cities were Hyderabad, with fashion designer Manish Malhotra and New Delhi with fashion designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

