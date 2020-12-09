The Dive Bar at Bhairon Vilas, Bikaner

Trust the Narendra Bhawan team to find eclectic locations for epic partying. In Bikaner! I’ve visited this dive bar twice this year and I want to go again..

More than a few times, especially during the Pandemic, I’ve received messages from travelers staying at NB ( that’s how I refer to Narendra Bhawan now ), about what else they could do in Bikaner. Apart from enjoying the various things that the hotel arranges.

Each time, I have thought to myself, that there really isn’t a lot to do in Bikaner except NB. The hotel itself arranges for more than a few experiences in the city but due to the Pandemic, most of those are, now, out of the question because they are in busy city areas, which is not advisable due to the risk of exposure.

On the other hand, the hotel has a few private / small-crowd experiences like the lakeside sundowner and now they have added the Bhairon Vilas dive-bar to that list. Be warned though that this experience is not always available because it depends on the availability of the owner, who, owing to his belonging to the royal family, isn’t always in Bikaner.

If you do, however, are lucky enough to make a visit to this place, one thing that will blow your mind, apart from the dive bar itself, is the excellent DJ. The DJ is exclusively available only to NB guests and other visitors to the Bhairon Vilas dive-bar will not be so fortunate.

The first time I went here, I did not carry my phone with me because I wanted to focus on the partying and take a break from my photography and social media. I regretted it and how. The second time, I made sure I was carrying my device. I am sharing the images below and hope you enjoy them. They do not give everything away of course – visiting a place in-person is nothing like seeing it via photographs.

For more Narendra Bhawan photographs and writing, see this : #NAINAxNarendraBhawan































For all travel-related photographs and features, see #EyesForDestinations