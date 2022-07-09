Having never seen anything like this previously, of course I believed that it was INSANE! I couldn’t believe what I was seeing and wondered how something like this is even possible. I saw this while driving down from Gurgaon to Jaisalmer just a few days ago. After crossing the Jaisalmer border but still quite far away from the city.

Once the drive was over, I Googled “cloud iridescence” and apparently it is quite a common phenomenon! I had no clue. It occurs when single droplets of moisture diffract sunlight or even moonlight. The cloud needs to be super thin and newly formed right after a thunder shower / thunder storm.

The photographs above have been photographed on a DSLR : Nikon D810 with the 24-70mm f2.8 lens. The photographs below were photographed on the Google Pixel 6 Pro.

It might be a common phenomenon but it was my first time witnessing something like this. So, obviously, it had to be documented. I’m also thinking of getting a print but I really need to curtail my spending after two months of a LOT of expenses when I was on leave. Maybe soon. Or one of you can order a print and I’ll photograph it after the quality check and courier it to you. Two birds with one stone.

