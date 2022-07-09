Iridescent Clouds, Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, July 2022

cloud iridescence, iridescent cloud, rainbow cloud, diffractive cloud, sunset, jaisalmer, rajasthan, india, sky phenomenon, rain, monsoon, thunderstorm, eyesfordestinations, eyesforrajasthan, travel photographer, travel blogger, naina redhu, naina.co
Having never seen anything like this previously, of course I believed that it was INSANE! I couldn’t believe what I was seeing and wondered how something like this is even possible. I saw this while driving down from Gurgaon to Jaisalmer just a few days ago. After crossing the Jaisalmer border but still quite far away from the city.

Once the drive was over, I Googled “cloud iridescence” and apparently it is quite a common phenomenon! I had no clue. It occurs when single droplets of moisture diffract sunlight or even moonlight. The cloud needs to be super thin and newly formed right after a thunder shower / thunder storm.

The photographs above have been photographed on a DSLR : Nikon D810 with the 24-70mm f2.8 lens. The photographs below were photographed on the Google Pixel 6 Pro.

It might be a common phenomenon but it was my first time witnessing something like this. So, obviously, it had to be documented. I’m also thinking of getting a print but I really need to curtail my spending after two months of a LOT of expenses when I was on leave. Maybe soon. Or one of you can order a print and I’ll photograph it after the quality check and courier it to you. Two birds with one stone.

