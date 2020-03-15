Sunset, Los Angeles : Desktop Wallpaper Release

This was photographed at the Intercontinental Hotel in DownTown Los Angeles. As seen from the 70th floor, which is the lobby of the hotel. You can also go up to the Spire on the 73rd floor but if you are not a resident / guest of the hotel, it will cost you upwards of $10 per entry. $20 on weekends if I recall correctly.

I was able to get this at the lobby level before I headed up to the 73rd floor, where I was told I couldn’t step out, despite being a guest at the hotel, because I was carrying “too many bags”. There was no time to go back to my room on the 50th floor, keep my bags and come back. I would have missed the light and colours.

So I just went back to the 70th floor.

The security guard who turned me away said that I could come back again the next day but as a photographer, I know that stuff doesn’t usually work out – and unsurprisingly, I did not get time to go back to the 73rd floor again during my stay or trip.

Hope you enjoy this image! I like the colors and the structure. I did photograph a frame that has only the sunset but I found this one to be more visually pleasing and interesting. The “only sunset” one was too boring despite the stunning colours.

WHY I WAS IN LOS ANGELES

I was in Los Angeles courtesy Adobe and their annual creativity conference called Adobe Max. Without Adobe, this image would not have been possible in 2019.

You can download the 2500 pixel wide image at this link. ( Personal use only, for your personal desktop / laptop. I’ve been recommending on the previous posts that you can also turn this image 90 degrees to the right or left and use it on your mobile phone as a wallpaper. But I don’t think this image will work in any other orientation. Don’t let me stop you though! Maybe the left half of the image, cropped vertically, might work on a handheld device. )

I am working on some more images from the Los Angeles trip, that I will continue to release as desktop wallpapers throughout 2020. I continue to add all images to the newest blog posts announcing the release. You can click on any of the images to get the high-resolution version for your desktop or mobile phone.

If you are interested in acquiring a print of any of these image, please reach out to me via email on n@naina.co